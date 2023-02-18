Used book sale at
library this weekend
Chino Hills Friends of the Library will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Feb. 18) and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the community room of the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Fill a bag of books for $5 using your own bag or a bag given by the library.
Proceeds go towards programming and new books.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Garden
workshops
The City of Chino will host a gardening workshop from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today (Feb. 18) called a “Planting a Spring Garden” at the community garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
A “Spring Gardening” workshop for children will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Kids night out
at museum
Children can enjoy an evening of fun at the Chino Youth Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. today (Feb. 18) at 13191 Sixth St.
The night’s activities include art projects, games, and preparing a dinner.
Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
To register: chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Grocery
distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will give away groceries from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Feb. 18) at Gateway-Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave. at Oaks Avenue in Chino.
Residents will need identification. Information: (909) 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Play auditions
Feb. 19 and 20
Chino Community Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming production of the comedy “Fuddy Meers” by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Merilee Drake, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
There are roles for three women and four men.
Information: chinocommu nitytheatre.org or call (909) 590-1149.
Class on
Constitution Feb. 20
A class on the Constitution taught by Douglas V. Gibbs will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. The class is on Article 1, Section 8. The charge is $10.
Students who come early can have a no-host dinner.
Information: Carol Houghton: (951) 415-4507.
Student
Government Day
Student Government Day, where students participate in a mock school board meeting, Chino Hills Council meeting, and Chino Council meeting, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Approximately 100 high school seniors from Ayala, Chino Hills, Chino, Don Lugo, Boys Republic, and Buena Vista Continuation School, will be paired with an elected official, government agency leader, or district administrator to learn about the position and role they will be undertaking.
At the school district headquarters, students will enjoy a light breakfast during check-in and meet with their counterparts before the meeting that will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The day will conclude at noon with a luncheon at Chino High School.
This is the 43rd year the district has been continuing the tradition with the cities of Chino and Chino Hills.
Unusual garage sale
at Chino Hills 55+
Members of the Chino Hills 55+ Club are asked to bring gently used items for a garage sale to be held during the meeting at 10 am., Friday, Feb. 24 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
The sales table will include items such as books, tools, and holiday decorations. Clothing will not be accepted. Sales will take place through a “ticket auction.” Tickets will be sold in packets of 25 for $20 and will be drawn for the items.
Elections for the positions of president and treasurer will take place. The club will commemorate National Anthem Day and the mixer will celebrate Presidents’ Day.
February birthdays and anniversaries will be recognized. Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch at Luchador’s Brewing Company, 15941 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills after the meeting.
Clothing drive
Feb. 25
Chino Boyz baseball team will host a clothing drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Commons shopping center in the parking lot near Toys R Us, 4635 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Items can include clean clothing, shoes, belts, hats, backpacks, handbags, wal-lets, towels, linens, blankets, and pillows.
Vada Somerville is topic at meeting
The life of Vada Watson Somerville will be presented at the Chino Hills Historical Society meeting by local historian Paul Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Ms. Somerville, born in 1885, lived in the Chino Valley for a portion of her childhood. She was the first black woman to be licensed to practice dentistry in California, after graduating from the USC School of Dentistry.
She worked as a dentist but later devoted her life to social reforms and civil rights.
Information: email the Chino Hills Historical Society at chhistory@aol.com.
Mature drivers
class starts March 1
A six-week Mature Driver’s Education class will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
Registration is not required.Information: (909) 590-5380.
Blood drives
scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Central Care Physical Therapy, 14820 Central Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
Senior door hanger
craft Feb. 27
Seniors can create a festive door hanger at a monthly door decor event held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 inside the senior center craft room, 13170 Central Ave. Cost is $5. Registration is required.
To register: cityofchino.org/programs or call (909) 334-3271.
Senior sock hop
The Chino Senior Center will host a Sock Hop dance from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at 13170 Central Ave. The free event will include light refreshments and music by Paul Cavin.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Scholarships
available
The Chino Cultural Foundation is accepting applications from students living in Chino Valley Unified boundaries for its 2023 Youth Arts and Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music scholarships.
Applicants for the Youth Arts scholarship must be incoming ninth graders in the fall, through college-age, and currently participating in a music, visual or performing arts program.
Applicants for the Gretchen Hartt McCombs scholarship must be a student living within school district boundaries, a graduating high school senior or a current college student, and majoring or planning to major in music or music education.
Scholarship applications can be downloaded at chino culturalfoundation.com.
Information: chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com.
Free Tai Chi
for seniors
The City of Chino holds a free Tai Chi class from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals are held for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot.
Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Water poster contest open
K-12 students are invited to participate in the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) “Water is Life” poster contest to create artwork showing how to use water more efficiently and other conservation topics.
The contest will include elementary, middle, and high school categories with first, second, and third place winners. Gift cards will be awarded.
Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
For contest rules, visit ieua.org/student-art-poster-contest.
Artwork must be dropped off at the IEUA, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino, or via Dropbox by emailing hceron@ieua.com.
