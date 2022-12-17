Church to host
toy giveaway
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will host its annual community Christmas toy giveaway for children from toddlers to age 15 with refreshments and raffles as part of its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Praise Chapel Chino Valley, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
Christmas party for
children Dec. 18
Living Word Assembly Church invites children ages 4 to 12 for a Christmas party from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 in the children’s classroom at the church, 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
The party will include a movie, hot chocolate, donuts, popcorn, and a gift. Children should bring a blanket.
Pastor Victor Ruiz will speak on “Why do I Have to Wait” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services while the children enjoy the party.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m. and on Facebook.
Information: livingword chino.org.
Christmas concert Sunday
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to the church’s Christmas concert where the adult and children’s choir will perform “The Greatest Story Ever Told” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino.
The pastor will give a message on “The Greatest Statement Ever Made.”
Kids Club is held for children during the evening service at 6 p.m.
On Wednesdays, a prayer service is held at 5:15 p.m. and a family Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.
Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409. Livestream is available for all services at vbcchino.com.
Chino United
Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon’s advent sermon series “Faithful Joseph” is titled “The Journey to Bethlehem” based on Luke 2:1-5 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Katina Brothers
at Calvary Chapel
The five Katina brothers will join the church for Sunday morning music worship at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online only with the Book of Revelation being studied.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. is going through 1 John.
Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Christmas day services will be held at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Christ Lutheran
Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Gift Exchange: Hurts for Healing” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series Radical: Vision and Purpose with his message “A Vision of Sacrifice” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming Christmas events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Pastor Andy Zhang will speak on “There is no Room for Them in the Inn” at the 3 p.m. service today (Dec. 17) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
