Free pickleball
instruction today
A pickleball demonstration and instruction will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. today (July 29) at Chino Valley Community Church’s basketball court, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
This is not a church-sponsored event.
Pickleball volunteers will teach pickleball and the rules of the game. Participants are encouraged to bring folding chairs, umbrella, hat and water. There is no cost to attend.
Backpack
giveaway today
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will give away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies, using proceeds generated from its fireworks stand.
The giveaway will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today (July 29) at Liberty Park, 11860 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
The event will include free hot dogs, chips, drinks, and a prayer booth for those who would like to receive prayer.
The backpacks are for children in grades kindergarten to high school.
The church prefers that parents requesting backpacks bring their children.
Children’s theatre play concludes
“Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” will conclude at 7 p.m. tonight (July 29) at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
The Chino Community Children’s Theatre musical is about Percy, Annabeth and Grover battling with the gods to discover Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt.
Tickets are available at 13123 Seventh St. or by visiting chinochildrenstheatre.org and click on “Seat Yourself.”
General admission is $12; students and seniors $10.
Information: (909) 590-1149.
Blood drives
scheduled
Lifestream and the American Red Cross will host several blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Information: redcross blood.org.
Jamaican
Independence Day
Food, reggae music and dancing to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Chino Valley D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive at Seventh Street. Music will be provided by Shoy on the Steel Pan and DJ Nigel from Red Alert. Food will include oxtail, jerk chicken, curry goat, escovitched fish, rice and peas, curry potatoes and Channa, fried plantains, sorrel, and more.
Tickets are $60 per person, and $30 for children 12 and under. The event is sponsored by the Jamaica Awareness Association of California
Ticket information: (951) 316-3053 or (310) 415-0452.
Senior bowling Thursdays
Seniors can bowl at 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. “No commitment, bowl when you feel like it,” organizer Alan Benson said.
Each bowler will begin their games with 200 pins. A monthly no-tap event will be held as will a bi-monthly potluck with snacks. Information: Mr. Benson, (909) 724-9029.
Food distributions in Chino
Food for Life Ministry distributes groceries from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Anyone receiving food should bring identification. Families can receive food once a week. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Monroe to speak
at Chino Tea Party
Chino Valley Unified District school board member Jon Monroe will be the guest speaker at the Chino Tea Party political club meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Mr. Monroe will talk about parental rights and the recent policy change on notifying parents whose student identifies as transgender.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
First Pickleball League to begin
The City of Chino Hills has started a new Pickleball League for all levels. League games will be played Tuesday evenings, starting Sept. 12, at Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
The league is for mixed doubles and is open to players 18 and over.
Team rosters are limited to a minimum of four players and a maximum of six players.
Fees include eight weeks of non-officiated gameplay, playoffs, and team awards for first and second place in each division. Cost is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents.
Registration opens Monday, Aug. 7 by calling Grand Avenue Park at (909) 548-4942.
Philippine song and dance today
Traditional song and dances from the Philippines and live music from the renowned Rondalla Club of Los Angeles will be presented at the Philippine Cultural Night at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today (July 29), at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
A small vendor marketplace in the church courtyard from 12:30 to 9 p.m. where Filipino foods, snacks, merchandise and drinks will be sold.
Tickets will be on sale at the door for $15 for the 2 p.m. show and $30 for the 7 p.m. evening show. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased for guaranteed entry by contacting fcsptacc@gmail.com. Information: Edzel Fuertez at (909) 519-4958.
National Night Out
celebrated Aug. 1
The crime prevention event National Night Out will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 1 with neighborhood barbecues, potlucks, ice cream socials, and block parties. The events start between 5 and 6 p.m. and are organized by residents to strengthen ties between police and the community.
Deputies, fire district personnel, councilmembers, city staff, Citizens on Patrol, McGruff the crime-fighting dog and Sparky the fire dog will visit as many registered neighborhoods as possible.
Information: (909) 364-2713 in Chino Hills and (909) 334-3142 in Chino.
Friends to hold
used book sale
The Friends of the Chino Hills Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in the library’s community room. Prices are $5 a bag. Individual prices will also be available. Paper grocery bags will be provided, or residents can bring their own bags.
Proceeds benefit children’s and adult programs and provide new materials for the library. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Mature driver’s
ed class
A six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
Registration is not required. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Edison to
inspect lines
Southern California Edison will conduct aerial inspections over the next few weeks over high-fire risk and hard-to-reach areas in Chino Hills using helicopters and drones.
The operations are focused on Edison’s electrical assets, structures, and right-of-way to identify any damage or potential hazards. Temporary power outages are not anticipated but in the event it occurs, customers will be notified in advance.
Spaghetti dinner Aug. 19
Boy Scout Troop 201 in Chino will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
Cost is $12, which includes spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and beverage. Children ages 2 and under are free.
A silent auction and drawings will take place.
Western hoe down
at Chino Fairgrounds
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley will present a western hoe down featuring Christy and the Coastal Cowboys at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at the Chino Fairgrounds in Brinderson Hall, 5410 Edison Ave.
The event will include a barbecue dinner, western dancing, and a silent auction.
Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. A no-host bar will be available.
Tickets are $35 per person and $50 after Sept. 25. For ticket information, call (909) 718-3225 or email sichinovalley@soroptimist.net.
Mindfulness
meditation Fridays
Transcendental meditation is offered to the Chino Hills community free of charge by instructor Augustin Yeh from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Bring a pen, notebook, and water. Information: chinohills.org/reconline or call (909) 364-2700.
Free Tai Chi
for seniors
The City of Chino holds a free Tai Chi class from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals are held for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The event includes door prizes, complimentary coffee and break-time snacks.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Proceeds benefit charitable causes in the community.
Information: (714) 345-0907.
Farmers Market
at Shoppes
The Farmers Market at The Shoppes in Chino Hills is held every Wednesday from 3:30 to 8 p.m. More than 40 vendors provide hot food ranging from pizza to pupusas to Asian food, desserts, hot coffee, farm produce, and specialty items.
Seniors at the Square
Live outdoor concerts for seniors ages 50 and up will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Aug. 14 in Aguiar Square, 13170 Central Avenue near Sixth Street. Bring lawn chairs and snacks.
July 31, AJ’s Entertainment
Aug. 7, Paul Cavin
Aug. 14, AJ’s Entertainment
Information: (909) 334-3271.
