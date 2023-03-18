55+ Club to honor
Veterans March 24
Vietnam-era veterans will be recognized at the Chino Hills 55+ Club to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The club will also hold “travel time” where members can share photos of their recent vacation. A mixer will be held.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch at the Yard House at The Shoppes at Chino Hills following the meeting. Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686.
Ball ’n Brunch
event March 25
The Preserve Community Center will host a basketball and breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 15800 Main St.
The event will include youth basketball shooting contests, open-gym basketball, healthy breakfast bites, recreation information booths and prizes.
Information: (909) 334-3261.
Kids Art
Exploration Day
Only three spots are left for the 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. sessions of the “Kids Art Exploration Day” for children ages 4 to 14 on Saturday, March 25, at the former H&M clothing store at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Children will explore and participate in a variety of art mediums including painting, pencil drawing, rock painting, creating a sock bunny, and making a friendship bracelet. Parents may accompany their children.
A person will portray Mona Lisa and “Wacky Wendy” will entertain.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation Arts Committee, (chARTS) and is free to children. Online registration is available at chinohillsfounda tion.org or register in-person at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.