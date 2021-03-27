Isaiah’s Rock Christian Fellowship
A sunrise service will be held at 5:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4, at Isaiah’s Rock Christian Fellowship, 13031 7th St. in Chino. A potluck breakfast will be served after the celebration.
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills located at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino will celebrate Palm Sunday, March 28, at 7:15 and 9:30 a.m. and noon. Passion Wednesday will be observed at 7 p.m. March 31. Good Friday family services will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. April 2. Resurrection Sunday will be celebrated at the 5:30 a.m. sunrise service at 7:15 and 9:30 a.m., and noon, on April 4.
Living Word Assembly
Good Friday service will take place at Living Word Assembly Church in Chino, 11887 Telephone Ave. at 6 p.m. April 2. Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 8:30, 10, and 11:15 a.m. April 4. Children’s programs for ages 4 to 11 are available at all services.
Gateway Karis Community
“Everything is Different” will be the theme for the 10:45 a.m. Easter celebration April 4 at Gateway Karis Community Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave. at Oaks in Chino. Mandarin translation will be available.
Chino Valley Community Church
Good Friday will be observed at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. indoor services on April 2 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, in Chino Hills. Childcare will be provided for 2-to-3-year-olds at the 5:30 p.m. service. A sunrise service will be held 6:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4, followed by breakfast. To reserve a spot, visit cvcchurch.org. An indoor Easter service will be celebrated at 9 a.m. and an outdoor service with children’s program will be held at 11 a.m.
Loving Savior Of the Hills
Easter Sunday will be celebrated outdoors at Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. April 4, at 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Worship will be held in English and Chinese. The service will be livestreamed.
Inland Hills Church
Inland Hills Church at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino will celebrate an outdoor service at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, and an outdoor service on Easter Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m., April 4.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Good Friday will be observed at noon and 7 p.m. April 2. Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 4 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. Children’s ministry will be available for sixth grader and younger.
CrossPoint Church
Easter Sunday will be celebrated with indoor worship at 8:30 a.m. with masks required and at 10 a.m. with masks encouraged. King’s Kids will be offered at the 10 a.m. service for grades first through sixth. CrossPoint is located at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.