Christ Lutheran
Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “So He Rose, Now What?” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. All sermons are on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Victory Baptist
Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will base his message on 2 Peter 3:7-10 at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino.
The Sunday 6 p.m. service is going through the book of Acts, finishing chapter 9, while the Kidz Klub through sixth grade meets for a message, fun and games.
Family Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday starting on the Book of Revelation.
Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409. Visit vbcchino.com.
Valley Christian
Church
Pastor Mike Spradlin will begin a 10-week series at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on “Solidarity” on the relationship with Jesus and others based on 1st John. The church is at 12410 Norton Ave. in Chino.
Nursery and toddler care is provided for each service, and children’s and youth programs are at the 10:45 a.m. service. Livestream and further information: vccchino.com.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin the sermon series titled “Rekindle: The Message of Malachi” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvc church.org.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will begin his new series “Changed,” with the message “I Really Want to Change” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino, with livestreaming. Children’s church and nursery are at the 10 a.m. service. Spanish service is held at 1:30 p.m. with livestreaming.
All mid-week services are held at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave., with a replay online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. is on the Book of Romans with communion celebrated.
Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. is studying 2 Kings and will be held in the banquet hall and includes breakfast.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Dr. Daniel Choo will speak on “Samson” at the 3 p.m. service today (April 15) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be streamed online.
Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a message called “Doubting Thomas and Me” based on John 20:19-31 at 5201 Riverside Drive in Chino. It will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.