The final CIF-Southern Section regular season rankings released Monday.
Girls soccer
Division 4: 1. Yucaipa 2. Cerritos 3. Marlborough 4. Temple City 5. El Rancho 6. Camarillo 7. Viewpoint 8. Ventura 9. Don Lugo 10. (tie) Santa Clara and Pacifica-Oxnard.
Division 5: 1. Walnut 2. Hemet 3. Crean Lutheran 4. Calabasas 5. Fairmont Prep 6. Ontario Christian 7. St. Genevieve 8. Costa Mesa 9. Louisville 10. Rialto.
Boys basketball
Division 3A: 1. Paraclete 2. La Habra 3. Oakwood 4. Valley Torah 5. Temescal Canyon 6. Newport Harbor 7. Ontario Christian 8. San Dimas 9. San Gabriel Academy 10. Mission Viejo 11. Bonita 12. Rialto 13. Hart 14. Valley View 15. Schurr 16. Murrieta Mesa.
Girls basketball
Division 1: 1. Sierra Canyon 2. Etiwanda 3. Mater Dei 4. Sage Hill 5. Corona-Santiago 6. Ontario Christian 7. Windward 8. Bishop Montgomery 9. Rosary Academy 10. Marlborough 11. Harvard-Westlake 12. Chaminade 13. Orange Lutheran 14. Corona-Centennial 15. (tie) Alemany and Lynwood.
Division 3A: 1. Rancho Christian 2. Lakewood 3. Great Oak 4. Diamond Bar 5. Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana 6. Hesperia 7. Trinity Classical Academy 8. Torrance 9. South Torrance 10. Bell Gardens 11. Burroughs-Ridgecrest 12. Campbell Hall 13. Anaheim 14. Villa Park 15. Chino 16. Buena.
