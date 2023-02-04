Plan for a special Valentine’s Day

Couples have been commemorating their love for one another in February for quite some time. Couples may go about such celebrating in their own unique ways, but it’s not uncommon to focus on a night on the town. Valentine’s Day is a busy holiday for many businesses, but especially so at restaurants and other romantic venues. So it’s best to plan ahead to ensure a perfect evening. These tips can help you organize a Valentine’s experience to remember.
Reserve early: The closer to Valentine’s Day, the more likely popular restaurants will be booked. If the goal is to dine at a particularly trendy spot or anywhere but the most obscure establishment be sure to make a reservation well in advance. If a restaurant does not take reservations that far out, ask when they will start collecting names for Valentine’s Day and book the moment you can.
Transportation: One way to make the night more romantic is to snuggle in the back seat of a vehicle and have someone else do the driving. This also is a safer option if you plan to pop a bottle of bubbly or sip some wine while celebrating. Hiring a limousine or luxury car will require advanced reservations. However, going the extra mile can make the night memorable.
Flowers: Sending flowers to your loved one’s workplace (or home) is always a delight. It shows foresight, caring, and planning. Don’t be one of those individuals standing in a long line at a grocery store the night of Valentine’s Day buying flowers and a card on your way home from work.
Favorite scene: Emulate a scene from a favorite film. When planning a romantic evening out, consider reenacting a movie scene with you and your special someone in the starring roles. For example, recall when Tom Hanks met Meg Ryan at the top of the Empire State Building in ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’ Include a visit to an observation deck or hilltop with a view as part of a Valentine’s Day experience.
Music performance: Attend a live music performance. Music can touch the heart and soul. That makes an evening watching a band play or enjoying a musical on the stage even more memorable if it occurs on Valentine’s Day. Select an intimate venue to add to the romantic ambiance of the night.
Go outside the box: Think outside tradition. While dinner and a movie are Valentine’s Day favorites, any activity done together can be memorable and romantic. Why not book a couple’s massage or cooking class? Or warm up with hot cocoa and blanket at a nearby B&B? Whatever you choose to do, planning Valentine’s Day in advance will show your loved one that you care.
Column from Metro Creative Connection based in Roslyn Heights, New York.
