Christ Lutheran
Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “He Knows My Name” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Victory Baptist
Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will start a new series through Hebrews at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino.
The Sunday 6 p.m. service is concluding chapter 9 in the book of Acts while the Kidz Klub through sixth grade meets for a message, fun and games.
Family Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Book of Revelation.
Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409. Visit vbcchino.com.
Valley Christian
Church
The church will hold its quarterly combined family service at 10 a.m. at 12410 Norton Ave. in Chino to bring the entire congregation together for worship, according to Pastor Mike Spradlin. Lunch will be provided.
Nursery and toddler care is provided with children and youth joining this main service. Livestream and further information: vccchino.com.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Dr. Yen Ang will speak on “Love That Pursues and Waits” at the 3 p.m. service today (April 29) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive. The service will be streamed online.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series titled “Rekindle: The Message of Malachi” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will continue his series “Living Your Faith” with the message “Our Relationship with the Great Shepherd” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino, with livestreaming. Children’s church and nursery are at the 10 a.m. service. Spanish service is held at 1:30 p.m. with livestreaming.
All mid-week services are held at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. A free breakfast will be offered at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30. Visit livingword chino.org.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave., with a replay online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday mid-week service is at 7 p.m. with a teaching by Pastor Rosales on the Book of Romans.
The Sunday 5 p.m. online service is on the Book of Revelation. Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday will be held in the banquet hall.
Chino United
Methodist
Guest speaker Michelle Wilson will give the message at the 10:30 a.m. service on 5201 Riverside Drive in Chino. It will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
