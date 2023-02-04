Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Identity theft, 12300 block of Twin Gables Drive, midnight.
Identity theft, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 4:30 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 12:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of 12th Street, 12:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:17 p.m.
Assault, 4900 block of G Street, 9:38 p.m.
False impersonation, 4400 block of Phillips Boulevard, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:04 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Cypress Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary, 6600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14300 block of Penn Foster Street, 7 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Cypress Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Delphey Avenue, 12:23 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8400 block of Chino Corona Road, 7:14 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of East End Avenue, 9 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:35 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Lincoln Avenue, 2 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11500 block of Central Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
Robbery, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
Mail theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 7 p.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Sycamore Way, 8:25 p.m.
Driving under the influence within 10 years of previous felony DUI, 5600 block of Chino Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Identity theft, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 13800 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
Driving under the influence of causing a crash with bodily injury, 7400 block of Pine Avenue, 1:12 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 10th and D streets, 8:57 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Shasta Street, 9:44 a.m.
Assault, 6900 block of Edinboro Street, 12:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
False impersonation, 12000 block of East End Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Driving under the influence, 14100 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:28 a.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Arapahoe Place, 3:30 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, County Road and East End Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11:42 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12700 block of East End Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Alton Street, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 8 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
Possession of drug materials, Riverside Drive and Pipeline Avenue, 12:35 a.m.
Willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent matter, 13000 block of Basswood Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance while in custody, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
Assault, 12700 block of Third Street, 2:02 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:39 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Exhibiting a concealed firearm in public, 3500 block of Rawhide Lane, 3:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11 a.m.
Mail theft, 8600 block of Founders Grove Street, 3:39 p.m.
Felon in possession of a firearm, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 11:33 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Possession of narcotics, 3400 block of Valle Vista Drive, 12:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 5:11 a.m.
Burglary, 15300 block of Murray Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2000 block of Villa Del Lago Drive, 3:42 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Theft, 2800 block of Olympic View Drive, 9:53 a.m.
Identity theft, 3100 block of Sunset Vista Court, 12:01 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, 1:19 a.m.
Assault, 2900 block of Crape Myrtle Circle, 3:42 p.m.
Stolen license plate, Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 8:58 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 10900 block of Roswell Avenue (county area), 10:59 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Possession of narcotics, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 11:08 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:46 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
Burglary, 14500 block of Violet Street, 9:05 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 5000 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 8:33 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Identity theft, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 9:12 a.m.
Bad check offense, 2400 block of Sandstone Court, 3:01 p.m.
Assault, 15300 block of Ilex Drive, 3:02 p.m.
