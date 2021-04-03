Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills located at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino will celebrate Resurrection Sunday at the 5:30 a.m. family sunrise service, and at 7:15 and 9:30 a.m., and noon, on April 4.
Chino Valley Community Church
Easter will be celebrated at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, in Chino Hills with a sunrise service at 6:15 a.m., April 4, followed by breakfast. To reserve a spot, visit cvcchurch.org.
An indoor Easter service will be celebrated at 9 a.m. and an outdoor service with children’s program will be held at 11 a.m.
Living Word Assembly
The Hope of Easter will be celebrated at Living Word Assembly Church in Chino, 11887 Telephone Ave. at 8:30, 10, and 11:15 a.m. April 4. Children’s programs for ages 4 to 11 are available at all services.
First United Reformed
Easter Sunday will be celebrated April 4 at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino, at the 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. service.
The church invites the community to celebrate.
Gateway Karis Community
“Everything is Different” will be the theme for the 10:45 a.m. Easter celebration April 4 at Gateway Karis Community Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave. at Oaks in Chino. Mandarin translation will be available.
Inland Hills Church
Inland Hills Church at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino will celebrate an outdoor Easter service at 5 p.m. today (April 3) and an outdoor service on Easter Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m., April 4.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 4 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Children’s ministry will be available for sixth grader and younger.
Isaiah’s Rock Christian Fellowship
A sunrise service will be held at 5:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4, at Isaiah’s Rock Christian Fellowship, 13031 Seventh St. in Chino.
A potluck breakfast will be served after the celebration.
Loving Savior Of the Hills
Easter Sunday will be celebrated outdoors at Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. April 4, at 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Worship will be held in English and Chinese.
The service will be livestreamed.
CrossPoint Church
Easter Sunday will be celebrated with indoor worship at 8:30 a.m. with masks required and at 10 a.m. with masks encouraged. King’s Kids will be offered at the 10 a.m. service for grades first through sixth.
CrossPoint is located at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
