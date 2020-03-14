Odyssey of the Mind teams advance
Odyssey of the Mind teams from Eagle Canyon, Hidden Trails and Wickman elementary schools in Chino Hills; Levi Dickey Elementary in Ontario; Rhodes Elementary, Cal Aero K-8, Magnolia Junior High, Chino High and Allegiance STEAM Academy K-8 charter school in Chino placed first, second or third last month at the regional level of the creative problem solving competition and will advance to the March 21 state finals.
State competition winners will earn a spot in the May 29 Odyssey of the Mind World Competition at Iowa State University.
Student wins writing contest
Sophia Tran, a seventh-grade student of Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills, won first place among students of the same grade level from San Bernardino and Riverside counties in the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Write Off Contest.
AVID is a nonprofit college-readiness program that helps students develop the skills they need to be successful in college.
The timed-essay writing contest was modeled after the University of California’s Analytical Writing Exam
Winners from the region’s middle schools were recognized at a March 5 event at the University of Redlands’ Memorial Chapel.
Employee of the Year nominations
Nominations for the annual Classified School Employee of the Year program through the California Department of Education are due March 20 to the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools office.
Classified employees work in child nutrition, maintenance, operations and facilities, office and technical, paraeducator and instructional assistant, support services and security and transportation.
Nominees must have five years of service for the category in which they are nominated and work in a non-supervisory position within a county public school district in grades K-12.
Charter schools, district and county office employees are included.
Program information and nomination forms: cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/cl or call 386-9561.
Financial report ‘positive’
The Chino Valley school board on March 5 approved its 2019-20 Second Interim Financial Report.
The report regarding the school district’s financial condition for the current and two subsequent fiscal years received a positive certification from the county, meaning that the district is expected to be financially stable during that time.
Chaffey College edible car contest
Chaffey College will hold an inaugural “Edible Car Race Contest” from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 on the Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave.
The competition will involve designs created by students in Chaffey’s STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math) and cakes baked by its culinary arts students for use as car bodies.
Awards will be given for speed and creativity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.