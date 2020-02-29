Behavior issues set for parent class
Help for parents of children of all grade levels who are exhibiting behavior problems, including refusal to attend school, will be offered by the Chino Valley school district at its next parents academy, 6 to 8 p.m. on the next three Tuesdays, March 3, 10 and 17.
Instructors from the school district’s special education department and the Family Engagement Center will provide advice and resources.
An eight-week workshop for parents who are feeling overwhelmed and exhausted will also be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 4 to April 29 (except March 25).
“The Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” will help parents with relaxation techniques, time management, goal setting, healthy eating, physical movement, spirituality, relationships, home environment and creativity.
Parent classes are held at the Family Engagement Center located at the Chino Valley Adult School campus, 12970 Third Street, in room 25.
Childcare will be provided only upon request at registration to: Ibis_cordero@chino.k12.ca.us or Brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us, or 909-628-1201 ext. 5601 or 5602.
Principals receive administrator award
The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 12, which represents 33 K-12 school districts in San Bernardino County, has named Kimberly Cabrera of Don Lugo High in Chino “Secondary Principal of the Year” and assistant principal Trevor Carenzo of Wickman Elementary in Chino Hills “Elementary Administrator of the Year.”
Honorees will be recognized at a reception this spring in Ontario and they will have an opportunity to compete for the award at the state level.
Bus dispatcher recognized
Chino Valley Superintendent Norm Enfield has recognized Vance Stearns, a bus dispatcher and scheduler with the school district with the Extra Effort!! Extra Credit award.
The monthly award is for district employees who go above and beyond in their service to staff and students.
$4.5 mil contract for Chino High
The Chino Valley school board awarded West-Tech Mechanical Inc. $4.5 million for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work as part of phase one reconstruction at Chino High.
It was the lowest of six bids received for the project during a re-bid of the work.
The project includes buildings A, B, C, D and E, a two-story administration building, two two-story classroom buildings, a two-story library/science building and a single-story vocational building.
Measure G change orders approved
The school board approved change orders resulting in an increase of $28,665 to the construction cost with no change in contract time for Measure G alteration projects at Howard Cattle, Litel and Oak Ridge elementary schools.
The first change order was for $16,221 to Miller Construction for carpentry, and the second change order was for $12,444 to Stolo Cabinets for carpentry and casework.
Total project cost increased from $1,061,990 to $1,074,434.
‘Piggyback’ contract approved
The school board on Feb. 20 approved a “piggyback” contract with the state of California to purchase floor covering from contractor Shaw Industries, Inc. to include carpet, hardwood, linoleum, tile, rubber sheeting tile and vinyl sheeting floor covering.
The agreement is for the period of July 24, 2019 through Feb. 16, 2020. Vice-president Christina Gagnier recused herself from a vote on this item because of a previous business association with the company.
Piggyback contracts are when agencies get the same deal of a contract approved for another agency.
Chino Hills High lighting repairs
Lighting repairs to the Chino Hills High Theater were completed by RDM Electric Company at a cost of $22,480 to the Chino Valley school district’s general fund.
