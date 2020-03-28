Neighborhood House closes
Chino Neighborhood House, which provides emergency food and clothing to those living within the Chino Valley school district, closed its doors to the public Saturday, March 21, according to volunteer Lisa Deters.
The charity plans to be closed at least two weeks or longer, depending on future state guidelines concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
Chino Tea Party cancels meeting
The Chino Tea Party, a political organization, has cancelled its monthly meeting for April.
Member Carol Houghton said the group hopes to meet again in May.
Information: Ms. Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370, or chinoteaparty.net.
Deadline March 31 for scholarships
The Chino Cultural Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Arts Scholarships and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship.
Applicants for the Youth Arts Scholarships should be students in ninth grade through college. They must live within the Chino Valley Unified School District’s boundaries and be active in the arts, including visual arts, music, theatre or dance.
Applicants for the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship must be a graduating high school senior who plans to enroll in college in the fall or a current college student who plans to major in or is majoring in music or music education.
The late Mrs. McCombs was a teacher and a member of the Chino Community Chorus.
Applications are available by visiting chinocul turalfoundation.com.
Deadline is March 31.
Information: email chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com or call 458-0359.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.