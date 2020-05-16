Food distribution today in Chino
Food for Life Ministry will hold a grocery distribution 9 a.m. to noon today (May 16) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino, off Yorba Avenue.
Founder Cindy vande Steeg said new folks are coming in every week. “It’s a whole new season for food banks,” she said. People are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Participants must bring a form of identification and will receive a large amount of food. Families may receive food once per week.
The ministry will continue to hold three distributions per week from its warehouse 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
The ministry needs volunteers and food.
Volunteers should call 627-3663 for information. Those who would like to donate financially may visit foodfor lifeministry.org and click the “donate” button. Those who would like to donate food may bring it to the warehouse.
Information: 627-3663.
Food collection for Caring for the Hills
A food collection drive for Caring for the Hills will be held 8 a.m. to noon today (May 16) in the parking lot behind Limericks Tavern at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Items needed are non-perishable food and personal hygiene products.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation can write a check payable to “Caring for the Hills.”
Donors do not have to leave their vehicles. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will pick up the items from the vehicles.
Summer day camp may begin Monday
Chino Valley YMCA plans to offer summer day camp for children 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Borba Elementary, 4980 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Tentative opening for the day camp is this Monday, subject to coronavirus guidelines.
Cost for a five-day camp will be $150 for YMCA members or $170 for non-members. A three-day camp will cost $100 for YMCA members or $120 for non-members. A daily rate is also offered at $35 a day for YMCA members or $45 a day for non-members. A half-day rate for 6:30 a.m. to noon is available for $80 a week for YMCA members or $100 a week for non-members.
Coronavirus safety protocols, including temperature checking, frequent handwashing, social distancing, and nightly cleaning of facilities will be done.
Online registration: we.org/daycamp
Farmers Market in Chino Hills
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, despite the pandemic.
Certified farmers’ markets are considered by the governor to be an essential business.
The market will end at 7:30 p.m. effective June 3.
Vendors sell fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more. Summer fruit is starting to arrive.
Drive up food donation May 17
The Chino Neighborhood House at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino will host a drive-up food donation event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17 to fill its shelves with groceries to be distributed to pre-registered families.
Residents can donate a bag of groceries, cash or checks to the organization that has assisted families in need for 75 years.
Information: Luis Calvo Jr. at 248-5665, chn91710@yahoo.com or chinoneighbor hoodhouse.com.
New clients can apply to receive food assistance at chi noneighborhoodhouse.com. Clients must qualify for the County of San Bernardino’s very low- to moderate-income standards.
Hazardous waste drop-off May 23
Chino’s household hazardous waste drop-off program will resume 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
The service had been cancelled since mid-March when state coronavirus “stay-at-home” orders went into effect.
Among the items that will be accepted are electronic waste, household-generated motor oil and oil filters, antifreeze and gasoline, paint products, auto and household batteries, pesticides, fertilizers, and tires (on and off the rim).
Among the items not accepted are business wastes, explosives, medical wastes, large appliances, yard wastes and furniture.
For a complete list of what is accepted and what is not, visit the city’s website at cityofchino.org/ (click on the event under the heading Upcoming Events).
Information: 334-3472.
