Memorial Day observance
Memorial Day will be observed with a traditional ceremony of remembrance hosted by American Legion Post 299 and the City of Chino on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at the Chino Community Building on 10th and B streets.
Wreaths will be laid in front of the war memorial honoring Chino Valley servicepeople who lost their lives during the nation’s wars.
The memorial was built in 1930 and dedicated on Memorial Day of that year.
The Auxiliary will distribute paper poppies and accept donations.
Large dog side closed at Vila Borba
The large dog side of Vila Borba Dog Park at 17001 Amadora Drive in Butterfield is closed for renovation of the existing turf.
The small dog side of the park remains open and is separated into two sides with portable fencing so both small and large dogs may still use the park.
Directional signs are posted.
The schedule anticipates a full reopening of the large dog side of the park on Saturday, June 4, unless the weather causes delays.
Fire protection vendor at meeting
A vendor from a stainless steel mesh company will be the guest speaker at the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 via Zoom.
The mesh may be installed as screens for windows and doors, roofs, vents, eaves, awnings, and on perimeter fences.
Those who would like to receive a sample of the mesh prior to the meeting may email James Greer at james.greer@bush firemesh.us.
The meeting will be held on Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027.
The meeting identification number is 7149929027.
Chino Hills 55+ Club to meet
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, with coffee and registration at 9:30 a.m.
The club will celebrate Memorial Day and the Indianapolis 500. Information on the 1950s Census data will be discussed.
May birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated. Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Papachino’s Grill, 14501 Ramona Avenue, Chino.
The City of Chino Hills strongly recommends that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, continue to mask while in indoor public settings and businesses.
Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686
Essays sought on mental health
Paws 4 Success, an organization in Chino Hills that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, is hosting an essay contest for high school and college students with the topic “How Mental Health Impacts Students in Schools.”
The contest, in observance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, is open to all high school and college students in California, said Paws 4 Success founder David Harrison.
Entries should be no more than 750 words and submitted as a Microsoft Word document using 12-point font.
Submissions must include a cover page with the student’s name, date of birth, address, phone number, and name of school.
Two essays will be selected and awarded $500 each on June 5.
Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 by email to essay@paws4success.org.
Scholarships available
The Chino Cultural Foundation has extended the deadline to apply for their 2022 Youth Arts Scholarships and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship until Tuesday, May 31.
Students in ninth grade through college, and who live within the CVUSD boundaries, may apply for the Youth Arts Scholarships.
The Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship is available to students who live within the CVUSD boundaries, are graduating seniors with plans to enroll or students already attending college or are planning to or currently majoring in music or music education.
Scholarship information and downloadable applications can be found on the Chino Cultural Foundation's website www.chinocultural foundation.org
Information: Chino Cultural Foundation at chinocul turalfoundation@gmail.com or (909) 458-0359.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or lstream.org.
Tutors needed at Chino Hills library
Individuals who would like to tutor adults in reading and writing skills are needed at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Volunteers will be given an orientation, resources, training, and support materials.
No previous teaching or tutoring experience is required.
The schedule is flexible and determined by the volunteer tutor. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Scouts open house Tuesdays
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 in Chino Hills will host open house sessions for children ages 11 to 17 interested in scouting experiences at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive.
Children will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
COVID test kits at branch libraries
Free COVID-19 test kits are available at the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries for pick-up.
The rapid test kits are also available at all San Bernardino County testing locations.
The Chino Hills library is at 14020 City Center Drive and the Chino library is at 13180 Central Ave.
Community Chorus rehearsals
Chino Valley Community Chorus is holding rehearsals from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday nights at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over. There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook or email chinochorus@gmail.com.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is no weekly commitment.
Handicap scoring will take place.
Information: (909) 724-9029.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Bingo and BBQ
The City of Chino invites residents for an afternoon of bingo games, barbecue, and prizes from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Must be 21 years or older to play games.
Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Family fish festival June 18
San Bernardino County will host a Family Fish and Wildlife Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino.
Information on fishing, camping, hiking and recreation in the county will be offered.
Vendor booths, informational workshops, demonstrations and speakers will be at the event and participants can go on interactive nature walks. Information: parks.sbcounty.gov.
