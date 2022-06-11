Food waste rules to be discussed
Residents who missed the meeting on the new organics waste rules coming to Chino Hills will have another chance on Monday, June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Waste Management officials will explain the process. The company was chosen as the city’s new waste and recycling service provider and will begin service on July 1.
Residents will receive three carts: one for trash, one for recycling, and one for organic waste. Their old carts will be removed the same day.
Residents will be given a kitchen food waste pail with their carts, in which they will discard food scraps into the organics waste container.
Prison meetings scheduled
The citizens advisory committees for the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) will meet Tuesday, June 14 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
(The community center is across the street from the campus.)
The public is invited to learn about the programs and happenings at the prisons, both located in Chino.
The men’s prison advisory committee will meet at 8:30 a.m., immediately followed by the women’s prison advisory committee, expected to begin at approximately 9 a.m. Officials from each prison will be in attendance. Meetings are held the second Tuesday every two months.
Fundraiser to be held for Addi
An all-day fundraiser will be held for Addi Conely at Roscoes Famous Deli on Tuesday, June 21, 14700 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills. Addi has been battling a terminal diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia since June 2021.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ten percent of proceeds on food, alcohol, and take-out orders will be given to Team Addi.
“We have one last option of high-dose chemo to save our girl,” said Staci Berry-Conely, Addi’s stepmom. “We’re standing firm on the miracle of her complete healing.” Addi, a 17-year-old Chino Hills High School graduate who lives in Eastvale, went to prom, graduated from high school, and got married within a seven-day time period in March. Mrs. Berry-Conely, a former longtime Chino resident, said, “We’re so grateful for all the love and support of our community during these most difficult days.”
Chino Hills movies start June 16
The City of Chino Hills will hold free movies in the park on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. at the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive, for six weeks and at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for the last two weeks. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Community Center
June 16: Cars
June 23: Encanto
June 30: Moana
July 7: Tangled
July 14: Space Jam, A New Legacy
July 21: Sing 2
McCoy Equestrian Center
July 28: The Little Rascals
Aug. 4: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Chino movie nights start June 17
The City of Chino will hold free movie nights on Fridays in June and July on the lawn at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Family-fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
Schedule
June 17: Encanto
June 24: Sing 2
July 8: Ghostbusters Afterlife; July 15: Cars 3
July 22: Clifford the Big Red Dog
July 29: Jungle Cruise
Information: cityofchino.org/events.
Summer concerts City of Chino
City Hall lawn
7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays
June 23: Turn the Page: Bob Segar tribute
June 30: Earth to Mars: Bruno Mars tribute
July 7: Soto: R&B/Latin.
July 14: Ladies of the 80s: Go Go’s tribute
July 28: Jumping Jack Flash: Rolling Stones tribute
City of Chino Hills
Veterans Park
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
June 15: “Smith,” country band
June 22: “Green Today,” alternative rock
June 29: “Soul3Sixty,” 60s soul and Motown.
July 13: “The Trip,” a journey through the 60s to present
July 20: “La Sonora Pa Gosa,” Latin salsa, cumbia.
July 27: “L.Avation,” U2 tribute
Aug. 3: “AbbaFab,” Abba tribute
Family fish and wildlife festival
A Family Fish and Wildlife Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino.
Information on fishing, camping, hiking and recreation will be offered.
The event will include vendor booths, informational workshops, interactive nature walks, demonstrations and speakers.
Cost is $10 per vehicle.
The event is sponsored by the San Bernardino County Fish and Game Commission.
Information: parks.sbcoun ty.gov.
Ayala Park Skate Day June 18
A free skating event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the skate park at Ayala Park. The event will include demonstrations, vendor booths, workshops, food, guest speakers, and interactive nature walks.
Free T-shirts will be given to the first 20 children. The event will feature music by DJ Dex, a 9-year-old aspiring DJ spinning dubstep and EDM.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
‘Grease’ for 50+ crowd June 29
The Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will show the movie “Grease” from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 29 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The movie is free and no registration is required.
Free snacks and popcorn will be provided.
Information: Community Center, (909) 364-2826.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, Threshold Aviation Group, 8352 Kimball Ave. Hangar #3, Chino.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way, Chino.
•1 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 27, Homecoming at The Preserve, 16250 Homecoming Drive, Chino.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
Commemorative bricks for sale
The City of Chino is selling a limited number of bricks on the Chino Liberty Courtyard, 5443 B Street, to honor the men and women of Chino who are currently serving or have served in the military. Cost is $200 and $100 with a military discount. The deadline to purchase a brick is July 4. To purchase a brick: cityofchino.hosted.civiclive.com/residents/military/liberty_courtyard
Mobile van in the neighborhoods
The Chino Hills mobile recreation van is traveling to neighborhoods five days a week from 9 a.m. to noon this summer offering arts and crafts, snacks, and outdoor games for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The drop-in program is free and continues through Friday, Aug. 5.
Mondays: Pinehurst Park, 5800 Park Drive.
Tuesdays: Butterfield Park, 17671 Mystic Canyon Drive
Wednesdays: Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
Thursdays: Los Serranos Park, 4849 Bird Farm Road
Fridays: Alterra Park, 4921 Soquel Canyon Parkway.
The program is free. Parents should complete an enrollment packet at the park locations. Information: chino hills.org/mobilerec.
Did you miss the State of the City?
The Chino Hills State of the City address held Tuesday night can be viewed at the city’s website by visiting chinohills.org/stateofthec ity. A recording is also airing through the end of June on the city’s “City TV Channel” 3/41 for residents with Spectrum (channel 3) or Frontier (channel 41).
The event was hosted by Mayor Ray Marquez at the Community Center. Each councilmember introduced an unsung hero.
Tutors needed at
Chino Hills library
Individuals who would like to tutor adults in reading and writing skills are needed at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Volunteers will be given an orientation, resources, training, and support materials.
No previous teaching or tutoring experience is required.
The schedule is flexible and determined by the volunteer tutor.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Community Chorus rehearsals
Chino Valley Community Chorus rehearsesfrom 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday nights at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook or email chinochorus@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.