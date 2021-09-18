Compost, mulch giveaway
City of Chino will host a compost and mulch giveaway for Chino residents from 8 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 18) at the Public Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Information: (909) 334-3472.
“Drop Dead” this weekend
The play “Drop Dead,” continues in Chino this weekend. The play is about a group of has-been actors who plans to revive their careers when somebody gets murdered during a dress rehearsal.
Performances are at 8 p.m. today (Sept. 18), Sept. 24, 25; and at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. General admission is $18; seniors and students are $15. The theater is located at 13123 Seventh St.
Information: (909) 590-1149. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by visiting chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Chino Hills 55+ Club to meet
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begin at 9:30 a.m. The City of Chino Hills requires masks for those who have not had the vaccine and no masks for those who have been vaccinated.
The club will celebrate September birthdays and anniversaries. Club members who celebrate birthdays will receive a gift.
The meeting will also be conducted on Zoom. Call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686. Lunch will follow at the Yard House at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Girl Scout meeting
Girls ages 5 to 17 can attend a Girl Scout information meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: mbarajas@girlscoutsla.org.
COVID vaccine Sept. 21
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
