Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute groceries from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Aug. 21) at Living Word Assembly Church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
A form of identification is required. The organization does not charge for the food.
Information: (909) 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Last day of book sale today
The Friends of the Chino Hills Branch Library will hold a used book sale today (Aug. 21) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 14020 City Center Drive. The sale began Aug. 16.
Patrons who purchase a book will get the second one 50 percent off.
Proceeds will fund special events, materials, and programs.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Pinochle played Wednesdays
The card game pinochle is played by a recreational group at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
There is no fee. Players do not have to live in Chino Hills.
For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
Free mature drivers’ class at library
Residents can still join a six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that began Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 14020 City Center Drive.
Pre-registration is not required.
The class will help seniors prepare for the DMV’s written test with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests, test-taking strategies and videos on traffic laws will be shown.
Letters of completion will be issued.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
55+ Club to have two guest speakers
Nancy Annotti, manager of the Chino Hills Branch Library and Christine Charland, executive director of Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity, will provide an overview of their services at the Chino Hills 55+ Club.
The club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive with coffee and check-in at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting at 10 a.m.
Theme is “Just Because Day.”
August birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated.
Lunch after the meeting will take place at Luchador Brewing Company, 15941 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills.
For those unable to attend, the meeting will also be conducted using Zoom video conferencing. An email will be sent to members with access information.
For those who need assistance, call Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
