Health & Wellness fair cancelled
The City of Chino Hills has postponed the Health & Wellness Fair scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Community Center due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
City spokesperson Nicole Freeman said the event was cancelled out of an abundance of caution and will be rescheduled for a date in the future.
Pause on county’s test kits
The distribution of free antigen COVID-19 test kits at test sites in San Bernardino County has been placed on temporary pause until new supplies make their way to San Bernardino County. Information will be made available to the community when the supplies are in.
Additional testing locations and resources can be found at sbcovid19.com/testing.
Chino garden workshops
Healthy Chino is hosting a free “Container Gardening” workshop from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today (Jan. 15) at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Children’s “Fun with Potted Plants” Discovery Workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. today (Jan. 15) at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Free vaccines this month
The City of Chino Hills in partnership with San Bernardino County is offering free COVID-19 vaccine events, that also include booster doses, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday in January at McCoy Equestrian Center, with the next event scheduled for Jan. 18.
All county residents are eligible.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 5 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
The Pfizer booster is available for ages 16 and older if the first two doses of Pfizer were received six months ago and the Johnson & Johnson booster is available for ages 18 and older who received the single dose of that vaccine at least two months ago.
Walk-ins are accepted and appointments may be made the Thursday before the event at MyTurn.ca.gov.
For assistance in scheduling an appointment, call (909) 387-3911 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host three blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Democrats to meet
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will gather online at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
Participants should join the meeting 10 to 15 minutes ahead of time.
Guest speaker will be former City of Walnut Mayor Andrew Rodriguez to discuss the results from the State Redistricting Commission.
The club will also review its 2021 accomplishments and recommend strategies for 2022.
Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Spanish-language community academy
Chino Police will host a five-week Spanish Community Academy, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26 at police headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way.
The course will include presentations and demonstrations from the patrol team, SWAT, K9, dispatch, crime analyst unit and crime scene investigation. Information: (909) 334-3000 or email chinopdsocial@cityofchino.org.
Student speech contest Feb. 10
The Chino Valley Lions Club will hold its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
The theme is “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?” The contest handbook is available at md4lions.org/student-speakers-contest.
The competition is open to students in grades ninth through 12th.
To register, call Carole McCleary, (909) 632-8356.
