Community cleanup today
The City of Chino will host a residential community cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (April 24) at 13793 Redwood St. to dispose of green waste, concrete, brick, scrap metal, furniture, appliances, electronics, unwanted tires, and dirt.
Proof of Chino residency is required. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing maintained.
A household hazardous waste drop-off event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the city’s Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Book club to begin April 27
An adult book club is beginning at the Chino Hills Branch Library with the goal of expanding literary experience by reading and discussing works chosen by the library and book club members in a friendly and open atmosphere.
Signups are being taken inside the library at 14020 City Center Drive or by calling (909) 590-5380.
The first book will be the “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel.
It will be discussed during a Zoom meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Still time to sign up for drivers class
Although the mature drivers Zoom class began April 7, there is still time to sign up for the six-week session that is held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. hosted by the Chino Hills Branch Library.
Mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test will be provided with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws and safe driving will also be provided. Letters of completion will be issued. Contactless pickup of materials will be arranged. To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press option 4.
Food giveaway May 1
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1 at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino. Residents must bring identification, wear a face covering and social distance.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument. Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
A seal representing the military branch of service may be added, along with other insignias such as the Purple Heart and American Legion.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick.
The goal is to have the bricks installed prior to Veterans Day 2021, according to veterans group chairman George DeFrank.
Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans- group. For questions, call Mr. DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills 55plusclub.org.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host three blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, Andrew Ennabe blood drive, 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive either a “Count on Me” baseball hat or “United We Give” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
Document shredding May 1
Supervisor Curt Hagman in partnership with the City of Chino will host a free document shredding event 9 to 11:30 a.m. or until the truck is full on Saturday, May 1 at Chino City Hall, 13260 Central Ave.
Face coverings must be worn. Documents are limited to three standard filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, plastics, and X-rays will not be allowed.
May testing at McCoy’s
COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays May 5 and 9 at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last. Informaton: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
Libraries resume regular hours
The libraries are back in business as of April 10.
The Chino Hills branch is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The Chino branch is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
‘Lab Fridays’ scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children on seven Fridays in April, May and June at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino.
Dates are 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 30; May 14 and 28; and June 11.
STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said.
Information: chinoyouthmu seum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.