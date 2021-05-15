‘Wags and wine’ today at McCoy’s
There are still spots available for the Wags and Wine event featuring a Rod Stewart Tribute Band called Angelo’s “Wake Up Maggie” with Angelo Marrero from 1 to 6 p.m. today (May 15) on the lawn at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event is sponsored by the Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee.
Vendors will be present from various local small businesses that support the pet community.
Dog Park Committee volunteers will serve the wine. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets, and their own food because COVID restrictions do not allow food service.
Cost is $25 per ticket.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting Eventbrite.com and search “first annual wags and wine event.”
Information: dogparkch2@gmail.com.
Grocery distribution
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (May 15) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Residents must bring identification, wear a face covering and social distance.
Information: (909) 627-3663 for foodforlifeministry.org.
Chino Bike Day at Ayala Park
Chino is hosting a free Bike Day Event 7:30 to 11 a.m. today (May 15) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
It will feature a 15-mile community bike ride starting at 7:30 a.m., a bicycle safety workshop with the Chino Police Department at 9 a.m., a four-mile family bike ride at 9:30 a.m., a bicycle obstacle course, kids crafts and activities, food and refreshments. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Drive-through pancake breakfast
Chino Boy Scout Troop 201 will host its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser 8 to 10:30 a.m. today (May 15) at Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Cost is $5. Food will be served in a drive-through at the church.
Proceeds will benefit Chino Troop 201 for campouts, awards and participation in activities throughout the year. The troop is sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church.
Rummage sale Sunday
Chino American Legion will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion.
Information: Don Avila, (909) 591-3784.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host three blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 16, at Chino Valley Community Church, 14061 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a “United We Give” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
Bingo fundraiser scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host its Virtual Spring Bingo fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 on Zoom.
Cost is $20. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3aPWXpe or the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Additional bingo cards are available for purchase.
Players must be at least 18. Prizes will be awarded based on the number of winners per game.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or cym@cityofchino.org.
Mature driver’s class starts May 19
The next six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class will begin Wednesday, May 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Branch Library.
Mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test will be provided with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws will also be provided.
Letters of completion will be issued.
To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press option 4.
