Music in Motion Oct. 9
The Music in Motion tournament will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event will feature high school bands and color guards in competition, including Ayala High, Don Lugo High, and Chino Hills High. Other high schools include Azusa, Torrance, Los Alamitos, San Marino, Upland, and more.
Awards will be announced at approximately 9:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $15, and $10 for military and children 5 to 12.
Visit westernbands.org for tickets and information.
‘Celebrate the Family’ due Oct. 2
The City of Chino Hills invites young artists from kindergarten through sixthgrade, and essay writers in seventh and eighth grade to submit entries for the 24th annual Celebrate the Family Poster and Essay Contest.
This year’s theme is “Every Family Has a Story, This is Ours.”
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade may submit a poster and students in seventh and eighth grade may submit an essay.
Entries must be submitted online by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Visit chinohills.org/CelebrateTheFamily.
“Drop Dead” concludes tonight
The play “Drop Dead,” which is about a group of has-been actors who plans to revive their careers when somebody gets murdered during a dress rehearsal, concludes tonight (Sept. 25). The performance is scheduled for 8 p.m.
General admission is $18; seniors and students are $15.
The theater is located at 13123 Seventh St.
Information: (909) 590-1149.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by visiting chinocommunitytheatre.org.
