Drop off event Nov. 8
Chino Neighborhood House will collect turkey and ham donations and bags of food from the community from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 8 at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino. Food will distributed to clients of the Neighborhood House.
Cash and check donations will be also be collected.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@ya hoo.com.
Girl scout online meetings
Girl Scout recruitment meetings will be held online for Chino residents at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 and for Chino Hills residents at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Chino residents can register for the meeting at https://qrgo.page.link/sCzBy.
Chino Hills residents can register for their meeting at https://qrgo.page.link/gRCTH. Information: Mayra Barajas, (626) 677-2324 or mbarajas@girlscoutsla.org.
Parent support for special education
The Chino Valley school district is holding two virtual classes for parents of students with special needs.
“Tips for Participating in Virtual IEPs” is from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3 with program specialist Dr. Kathryn McClain and school psychologist Jeff Frazier of West End Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA).
“Technology and Access” is from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 with special education coordinator Juliann Lopez and special education teacher Steven Saito.
Information in English and Spanish: brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201 ext. 5602. A zoom link will be given upon registration.
Tickets on sale for Elton John tribute
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its second “concert in the car” 5 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 featuring Elton John tribute band “Kenny Metcalf and the Early Years Band” in the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $25 per car.
Gates open at 3 p.m.
Concert attendees may watch from an open-air truck bed or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open, otherwise they must stay inside their vehicles.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside of their vehicle with six feet of physical distance. Dancers must remain within their parking space. Participants will receive a $15 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
To register: visit chinohills.org/concerts.
