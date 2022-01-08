Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, Options for Youth Chino, 7011 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Democrats to meet
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will gather online at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at tinyurl.com/36arkcvk.
Participants should join the meeting 10 to 15 minutes ahead of time.
Guest speaker will be former City of Walnut Mayor Andrew Rodriguez to discuss the results from the State Redistricting Commission.
The club will also review its 2021 accomplishments and recommend strategies for 2022.
Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Spanish community academy
Chino Police will host a five-week Spanish Community Academy, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26 at police headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
The course will include presentations and demonstrations from the police department’s patrol team, SWAT, K9, dispatch, crime analyst unit and crime scene investigation. Information: (909) 334-3000 or email chinopdsocial@cityofchino.org.
Office hours at Preserve Thursday
Office hours will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street.
The key topics will be Kimball Avenue, road improvements and future development in the area.
Information: (909) 334-3304.
Senior New Year’s Bingo
The City of Chino invites senior residents to enjoy an afternoon of bingo from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Cost is $20 during pre-sale and $25 at the door. Tickets include 10 games and an Italian dinner. For pre-sale information, call (909) 334-3271.
Mature drivers class
There is still time to join the six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education from 10 to 11:30 a.m. that began Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Chino garden workshops
Healthy Chino is hosting a free “Container Gardening” workshop from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Children’s “Fun with Potted Plants” Discovery Workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Document shredding Jan. 22
A document shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at the corner of Shoppes and Boys Republic drives.
The event is open to all residents of San Bernardino County. The limit is three standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. Tips from law enforcement will be provided on how to protect your identity. Vehicles must enter by the Chino Hills Library from the intersection of City Center and Boys Republic drives.
Items that will not be shredded include binders, X-rays, and plastics.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of players seats has been increased. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Non-profits can apply for grants
The City of Chino Hills invites nonprofit organizations, including faith-based groups, that primarily serve low-to-moderate income persons in Chino Hills, to apply for 2022-23 community development block grant (CDBG) funds. The application and details about the program are on the city’s website at chino hills.org/CDBG.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 20.
Those who need assistance in the application process may contact the city’s community services department at (909) 364-2710.
