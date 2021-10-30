Women’s safety workshop
The final Women’s Personal Safety and Awareness workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Oct. 30) at the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive. The workshop is free and open to Chino Hills women ages 15 and up. Registration is required by emailing sheriff’s service specialist Jasmine Hernandez at jn hernandez@sbcsd.org. or by visiting chinohills.org/safety workshops or calling the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
Vaccine at McCoy’s
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
Bunco event Nov. 5
Kiwanis Club of Chino will host its Bunco Bash at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Proceeds will benefit The Thirst Project, a non-profit organization that works to end the global water crisis by building fresh-water wells in developing communities.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door.
Cash prizes will be awarded.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., rules will be read at 6:15 p.m., with games to follow.
Information: Pat McArdle, (909) 921-4679 or email go neat55@roadrunner.com.
Bingo Bash Nov. 8
Chino’s Youth Museum will host its fall Bingo Bash event Monday, Nov. 8 at Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave, in Chino.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and games will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $33 for the general public and $25 for ages 55 and up.
Players must be 18 years or older.
Tickets can be purchased until Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Chino Youth Museum or at the Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. or online at chinoyouthmuseum.com/bingo-fundraisers.
Each ticket includes a dinner and 10 bingo games. Additional cards are available for purchase.
Information: (909) 334-3270 or visit chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Deadline for family “adoption, Nov. 5
Families in need are encouraged to sign up for the City of Chino Hills adopt-a-family program where they will receive Christmas gifts for the whole family.
Families have until Friday, Nov. 5 to apply by visiting chinohills.org/adoptafamily to download the application.
Families qualify based on residency and financial hardship.
Applications must be dropped off in the recreation office at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive by the deadline.
The program will match families with donors who are local residents, families, and community groups.
Donors may adopt one or more families and can select a small, medium, or large-sized family.
Those who would like to donate should visit the same website, chinohills.org/adop tafamily, to learn how to become a donor.
The city is also accepting gift cards in support of the program.
Gifts should be wrapped, labeled “From Santa” and dropped off from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Information: recreation office, (909) 364-2700.
Vellano Park starts pickleball Nov. 18
The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new pickleball courts at Vellano Park, 16321 Aviano Lane in Chino Hills, beginning with a 10 a.m. ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 18. The four courts will be unveiled and the community is invited to play pick-up games following the ceremony. Light refreshments and giveaway items will be available while supplies last. Carpooling is encouraged due to limited parking and the anticipated crowd that is expected.
Information: chinohills.org/vellanopark or call (909) 364-2710.
Los Serranos Park playground closing
The playground at Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road, adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School, will close from Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Dec. 10 while the surface is replaced.
Other areas of the park will remain open including the picnic area, basketball court, restrooms, grass areas, and fitness equipment.
Gazebo rentals will not be available.
The Mobile Recreation program that takes place at the park will be cancelled on Thursdays, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 9.
The program is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives in November in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 2, 23, and 30 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, Homecoming at the Preserve, 16250 Homecoming Drive, Chino.
•10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, CrossFit, 15350 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Veterans offered claims assistance
All veterans who live in Chino, Chino Hills, and the county may receive free services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 from Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office at 14010 City Center Drive in the government center complex.
Veteran service officers will help veterans file compensation claims, complete claim forms and paperwork, conduct benefit assessment interviews, answer questions about existing claims, and issue San Bernardino County veteran identification cards.
Veterans are asked to bring their DD Form 214.
A barbecue lunch will be provided.
Information: (909) 465-5265.
Photo contest for Hills residents
The City of Chino Hills invites residents to enter their best photos that make them proud to live in the city by Monday, Nov. 22.
The three categories are hometown pride, trails, and animals.
Hometown pride can include landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, and family life.
Photos in the trails category can include scenic views or people actively enjoying the trails.
The animal category can include wildlife or pets.
The grand prize will receive a gift card of $250; first place will receive a $100 gift card, second place will receive a $75 gift card, and third place will receive a $50 gift card.
Winners will be recognized at a council meeting in January 2022 and honored during a reception at the photo contest art show in February 2022.
A list of rules and a digital entry form is available by visiting chinohills.org/photocon test. Information: (909) 364-2826 or email photocontest@chinohills.org.
Senior bowling Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can participate in a senior bowling league at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Information: Alan Benson, (909) 724-9029.
Pinochle played Wednesdays
The card game pinochle is played by a recreational group at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. There is no fee.
Players do not have to live in Chino Hills. For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
Cash grants available
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. is offering a cash grant to women seeking financial assistance for educational or training expenses. Applications for the Live Your Dream program will be accepted until Nov. 15.
Information: https://SICV.Clubexpress.com, LiveYour Dream.org or email Nancy.Sakurai@outlook.com.
