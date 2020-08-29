Chino Hills movie tonight
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its second movie, “UglyDolls,” at 8:30 p.m. tonight (Aug. 29).
Gates will open at 6 p.m. at the Shoppes overflow parking lot.
The 2019 computer-animated comedy film is based on the plush toys of the same name that try to find acceptance despite their flaws.
The movie will be shown on a 50-foot big screen at a cost of $10 per vehicle.
To register, visit chino hills.org/drive-in.
‘Clear the Shelters’ ends today
Inland Valley Humane Society is offering $20 pet adoptions through today (Aug. 29) through the “Clear the Shelters” initiative.
Adoption fees include spay or neuter surgery, microchip, flea and tick treatment, deworming and vaccines.
Residents will need to make an appointment by visiting ivhsspca.org/adop tions.
The facility is at 500 S. Humane Way, Pomona.
Information: 623-9777.
YMCA Family Fun Water Day
Chino Valley YMCA will host a Family Fun Water Day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at its facility at 6556 Edison Ave., Chino. Pre-registration is required.
Up to five people per family can participate in a 30-minute session, taking part in relay races, water balloon toss and a floating ring toss game.
A YMCA membership is not required. Face coverings are required inside the YMCA facility and on the pool deck when not in the water.
“There will be no contact with other families and family groups will be appropriately distanced,” YMCA officials said. Information: 597-7445 or weymca.org.
‘Live Your Dream’
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications for its Live Your Dream Educational and Training awards for women offering three levels of cash awards: SICV club level, region level and national level.
Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 15.
A Live Your Dream finalist has potential to receive up to $16,000 to help offset tuition costs, purchase books, get transportation or find reliable child care. Women are eligible to apply if they are the main source of income for the family and are attending an undergraduate program or vocational skills program.
To apply online, visit https://SICV.clubexpress.com or contact Nancy.Sakurai@out look.com
Grants available to businesses
Small businesses in Chino Hills with five or fewer employees including the owner may be eligible for a $2,500 grant available through the city with funding provided by the CARES Act.
The grants are for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that are committed to retaining at least one full-time employee from a household that meets low to moderate-income levels per HUD guidelines.
A family of four with an annual gross household income of $60,250 is considered low to moderate-income.
Home-based businesses are not eligible. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 by visiting chinohills.org/business grant. A staff person in charge of the program is available to assist applicants at 364-2717.
Document shredding event
San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26 at McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings will be required. Residents are limited to five standard-sized filling boxes of documents per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
Bingo in the Park Sept. 26
Chino Relay for Life team’s Team Monster Misfits and Team Moose will host a Bingo in the Park fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino.
Games will start at 11:51 a.m. Cost is $10, which includes one bingo card, hot dog, chips and a drink. Extra bingo cards are $5.
Raffle tickets will be sold.
Attendees are asked to bring chairs. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Information: Lisa Brown at 702-2857, monstermis fitsR4L@gmail.com, Brenda Sohm at 615-8773 or bear2754@msn.com.
Neighborhood House registration
Families and individuals in the Chino Valley can apply to receive free groceries every month at the Chino Neighborhood House, 13130 Sixth St.
“This service allows clients to pick up groceries once a month at the Chino Neighborhood House store,” said President Kevin Cisneroz. “Registration is required and you must meet the county’s very low to moderate income standards and reside within the Chino Valley Unified School District.”
School district boundaries cover Chino, Chino Hills and a small portion of Ontario.
The Neighborhood House is a nonprofit organization with a mission of ensuring that residents in need have groceries. Registration is available at chinoneighborhoodhouse.com or by calling 628-5608 to set up an appointment.
