Chino Bike Day today
The City of Chino invites residents for a morning ride around Ayala Park. The community bike ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. today (May 14) at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Participants must wear a helmet when participating in the Community Bike Ride.
The event will include a bike safety workshop, a bike repair station, an obstacle course, and activities and crafts for kids.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Tea Party to meet
Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. today (May 14) at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills. Two candidates for Senate District 22—Vincent Tsai and Kimo Mateo—will speak.
A discussion about candidates running in Assembly District 41 and candidates running in the state primary will take place. Attendees can purchase breakfast.
American Legion car show Sunday
Chino American Legion Post 299 will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at 13759 Central Ave.
The event will include music, food, a beer garden, and prizes.
Cost for pre-registration is $30, and $35 the day of the event. Information: (909) 628-2080.
Pioneer Picnic to feature Spitzzeri
The Chino Historical Society will host the 95th Pioneer Picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., open to all Chino residents and interested guests.
The potluck luncheon will begin at noon.
Guest speaker will be local historian Paul Spitzzeri, who will take the stage after lunch to talk about the history of Chino and share information about the early settlers, and the way of life in the early days.
Attendees are asked to bring a main dish, salad, or dessert, table service and utensils. Bottled water and coffee will be provided.
The Old Schoolhouse Museum at 11th and B streets, and the old Chino jail built in 1913 will be open until 3 p.m.
Provisions for parking and viewing will be made for vintage cars.
For information, call the Old Schoolhouse Museum at (909) 334-3278 and leave a message.
RSVP by May 16 for State of City
Residents and businesses are invited to join City of Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez as he delivers the State of the City address, beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31 at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event will begin with an hors d’oeuvre reception followed by the address at 6:30 p.m.
Mayor Marquez will “Tune into 2022” and reflect on the community’s accomplishments over the last year.
Each city councilmember will announce an unsung hero for recognition.
The event is hosted by the City of Chino Hills in partnership with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce,
Tickets are $20 and must be purchased online in advance.
RSVP by Monday, May 16 by visiting chinohills.org/stateofthecity.
Essays sought on mental health
Paws 4 Success, an organization in Chino Hills that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, is hosting an essay contest for high school and college students with the topic “How Mental Health Impacts Students in Schools.”
The contest, in observance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, is open to all high school and college students in California, said Paws 4 Success founder David Harrison.
Entries should be no more than 750 words and submitted as a Microsoft Word document using 12-point font.
Submissions must include a cover page with the student’s name, date of birth, address, phone number, and name of school.
Two essays will be selected and awarded $500 each on June 5.
Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 by email to essay@paws4success.org.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino
Information: (800) 879-4484 or lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Capriana at Chino Hills, 16301 Butterfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Information: redcross blood.org.
Spring bingo bash at museum
The Chino Youth Museum will hold a Spring Bingo Bash at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Cost is $30 and $25 for ages 55 and up. Tickets include dinner and ten bingo games.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St., at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., or at bit.ly/3vpMyKJ.
3rd to 4th grade workshop May 17
A free workshop will be held for parents of children transitioning from third to fourth grade from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at the Chino Valley Unified School District’s Family Engagement Center, room 25, at 12970 Third St. on the Chino Adult School campus.
According to school officials, moving from third to fourth grade is a big jump because students are experiencing social and emotional differences, moving from a primary grade to an elementary grade, and no longer learning to read, but reading to learn.
To register, email ibis_cor dero@chino.k12.ca.us, brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or call (909) 628-1201, ext. 5601 or 5602.
Tutors needed at Chino Hills library
Individuals who would like to tutor adults in reading and writing skills are needed at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Volunteers will be given an orientation, resources, training, and support materials.
No previous teaching or tutoring experience is required.
The schedule is flexible and determined by the volunteer tutor. Information: (909) 590-5380.
‘London Suite’ onstage
The Chino Community Theatre will perform Neil Simon’s comedy “London Suite” at 8 p.m. today (May 14), Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21; and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays May 15 and May 22.
The play is directed by Christopher Diehl and stars Jason Crewse, James Ellis, Tracy Lay, John Nesbit, Draco Powers, and Leslie Thompson.
General admission is $18 and $15 for seniors and students.
The theatre is located at 13123 Seventh St.
For reservations, call (909) 590-1149 or visit chi nocommunitytheatre.org.
Scouts open house Tuesdays
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 in Chino Hills will host open house sessions for children ages 11 to 17 interested in scouting experiences at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive.
Children will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Pancake breakfast May 21
Chino Troop 201 will host its annual drive-thru pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Cost is $7.
Memorial Day event
Memorial Day will be observed with a traditional ceremony of remembrance hosted by American Legion Post 299 and the City of Chino at 10 a.m. at the Chino Community Building on 10th and B streets.
Wreaths will be laid in front of the war memorial honoring Chino Valley servicepeople who lost their lives during the nation’s wars.
The memorial was built in 1930 and dedicated on Memorial Day of that year.
The Auxiliary will distribute paper poppies and accept donations.
Measure Y forum May 24
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Measure Y forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Chino Development Services Director Nick Liguori will discuss the initiative to implement two housing overlay zones that will appear on the June 7 ballot.
