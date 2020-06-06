Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will give away groceries from 9 a.m. to noon today (June 6) from its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing rules. Information: 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Farmers Market in Chino Hills
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Vendors sell summer fruit, fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more.
Campaign speakers at Democrat meeting
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8 in a Zoom online meeting.
Campaign representatives from Biden for President, Cisneros for Congress, Newman for State Senate, and Rodriguez for State Assembly are expected to attend.
Kylie Kirkwood from the Sunrise Movement Rancho Cucamonga chapter, will talk about youth activism and current activities.
The club will vote on nominations to fill annual executive officer seats. To participate, members must be in good standing.
Participants may visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7986416535 or call 1-669-9009128 or download Zoom online meeting software, click “join a meeting” and enter 7986416535.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Blood drives in Chino
LifeStream blood bank will hold three blood drives next week in Chino.
●9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave.
●1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive.
●9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at The Bridge Church, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at LStream.org.
Information: (800) 870-4484.
Chino Hills to host blood drives
The city of Chino Hills will host two blood drives at 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 and 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Donors must show valid photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Minors must provide a parental consent form available at lstream.org.
Appointments are accepted and walk-ins are welcome. Information: (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org to reserve a time.
