COVID testing in Chino
Residents can obtain free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13453 Ramona Ave., next to Buena Vista High School, 13509 Ramona Ave. in Chino. Appointments can be made by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting, creating an account and answering a series of questions.
Vaccines available Tuesdays
The City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday through November at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The next vaccination event will be held Sept. 14.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which was given full FDA approval for anyone 16 and up, will be available for people ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for people ages 18 and older. All San Bernardino County residents ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine free of charge.
No insurance is necessary.
Senior bowling Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can participate in a senior bowling league at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Information: Alan Benson, (909) 724-9029.
VIP package sold out for wine walk
Tickets for the VIP package for the Chino Hills Community Foundation wine walk have been sold out but the $55 tickets are still available. The wine walk will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event will include wine, food bites, a hop and wine garden, and entertainment. For details, information, and tickets, visit chinohillswinewalk.com.
Jazz and blues entertainer today
Jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux known for singing Motown classics, jazz, and R&B will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight (Sept. 11) at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Seating is available at 5 p.m. Participants should bring lawns chairs or blankets. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. Cost is $10 per person. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit chinohillsfoundation.com.
Democratic Club meeting Sept. 13
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at a Zoom online meeting with guest speakers Kristin Washington, chairperson of the San Bernardino County Democratic Party and Maha Rivzi, Regional 13 director of the California Democratic Party.
Activities for the final efforts on the “stop the recall” effort for Gov. Newsom will be discussed.
To join, visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting starts.
Participants will be placed on mute until the question-and-answer time.
Information: (909) 518-9318 or email chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Workshop set for Sept. 16
A free emergency preparedness workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Attendees can visit information booths and enter giveaways for prizes beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Residents will be given a multi-function flashlight tool, one per family, while supplies last at the end of the presentation when raffle prize winners are announced.
City staff will teach residents how to build an emergency supply kit. The Chino Valley Fire District will provide wildfire preparedness tips and demonstrate hands-only CPR.
The fire district will also introduce residents to “Community Connect” where they can electronically submit information for first responders during an emergency call.
The Chino Hills Police Department will walk residents through active shooter strategies.
Also on hand will be the American Red Cross, San Bernardino County Public Health, and the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).
Information: (909) 364-2713 or visit chinohills.org/emergencypreparedness.
