Vaccine and flu shots at McCoy’s
The City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccination events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays Nov. 23, Nov. 23, and Nov. 30 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Flu shots will also be offered. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host the following blood drives this month.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 23 and 30 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. The city continues to offer the free testing in partnership with San Bernardino County. Face coverings are required. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18 years old.
Walk-ins are accepted.
Photo contest for Hills residents
The City of Chino Hills invites residents to enter their best photos that make them proud to live in the city by Monday, Nov. 22.
The three categories are hometown pride, trails, and animals.
Hometown pride can include landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, and family life.
Photos in the trails category can include scenic views or people actively enjoying the trails.
The animal category can include wildlife or pets.
The grand prize will receive a gift card of $250; first place will receive a $100 gift card, second place will receive a $75 gift card, and third place will receive a $50 gift card.
Winners will be recognized at a council meeting in January 2022 and honored during a reception at the photo contest art show in February 2022.
A list of rules and a digital entry form is available by visiting chinohills.org/photocontest. Information: (909) 364-2826 or email photocontest@chinohills.org.
Luncheon for seniors 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Christmas luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 for $10 per ticket at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 15, limited to Chino Hills residents, two tickets per household.
Tickets may be purchased at the Community Center.
