Celebrate the Family contest
The 23rd annual City of Chino Hills Celebrate the Family essay and poster contest is open for grades kindergarten to eighth grade.
Theme is “My Favorite Family Tradition Is…”
The deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade may create an 8.5-by-11 poster using crayons, paint, pencils, or pens. Entry must be submitted as a .jpeg file.
Students in grades seventh and eighth may write an essay, one page, typed, and double-spaced, and submit as a .pdf file.
Participants must live in Chino Hills or attend school in Chino Hills to be eligible.
To submit an entry, visit chi nohills.org/celebratethefam ily. Information: 364-2700.
Blood drives in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will host LifeStream blood drives 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 22, 29, Oct. 6 and 13 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
LifeStream will test for antibodies to SARS and COVID-19 which shows whether the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past.
Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. Minors ages 15 and 16 must provide a parental consent form available at lstream.org. Appointments are accepted by calling (800) 879-4484 or by visiting lstream.org/Covid-19.
Ice cream social Sept. 24
The ice cream social scheduled last Thursday was postponed because of unhealthy air quality from the fires and has been rescheduled to 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Chino Hills Community Center parking lot, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Prizes will be given away.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program.
Ice cream will be available to the first 100 residents.
Staff will wear face coverings and gloves to ensure a safe drive-up experience. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.
Information: 364-2700.
55+ Club to meet on Zoom
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 using Zoom. An email will be sent to each member with the meeting identification number and code. All seniors are welcome to join, including non-members. For assistance on how to use the Zoom app and how to join the meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
Virtual bingo Sept. 25
The Inland Valley Humane Society will host its virtual Big Queen Bingo game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 where players can compete from their homes.
Cost is $20 for one e-bingo card, which can be used for all eight games. Multiple cards can be purchased.
Prizes will include Amazon gift cards. Reservations will close 48 hours before the event. Information: bit.ly/big queenbingo.
Farmers Market Wednesdays
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive. Vendors sell summer fruit, fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more.
“Rocky” offered as drive-in movie
The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its third movie, “Rocky,” at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Shoppes overflow parking lot at City Center Drive/Shoppes Drive.
The PG-rated 1976 movie, written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, is about small-time club fighter Rocky Balboa who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship. The movie will be shown on a 50-foot big screen at a cost of $10 per vehicle.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles or may watch from an open-air truck bed or an SUV with the back door or hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons. Residents are encouraged to order from restaurants at The Shoppes.
To register, visit chinohills.org/drive-in.
Document shredding event
San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26 at McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings will be required. Residents are limited to five standard-sized filling boxes of documents per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
Bingo in the Park Sept. 26
Chino Relay for Life team’s Team Monster Misfits and Team Moose will host a Bingo in the Park fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino.
Games will start at 11:51 a.m. Cost is $10, which includes one bingo card, hot dog, chips and a drink. Extra bingo cards are $5. Raffle tickets will be sold. Attendees are asked to bring chairs.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Information: Lisa Brown at 702-2857, monstermisfitsR4L@gmail.com, Brenda Sohm at 615-8773 or bear2754@msn.com.
Online support group
The Chino Valley school district’s Family Engagement Center offers a virtual support group for parents who are overwhelmed and exhausted.
Weekly Zoom meetings called the “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Spanish language meetings are Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Strategies and techniques will be shared to help parents reduce stress, establish healthy habits and live more simply so they can better support their students and families to be successful.
Space is limited.
Register with name and phone number to Alisa_Kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 8921 or Ibis_Cordero@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 5601.
Mulch giveaway Oct. 3
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services trash hauler have scheduled a mulch giveaway for residents at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Boys Republic Drive.
Wood chips, mulch and compost are available. Residents must confirm their address. Bring a shovel and container or bags.
Participants are limited to 60 gallons of mulch each.
The event could be rescheduled due to COVID-19 requirements in place at the time. Information: 364-2800.
‘Concerts in the Car’ Oct. 10
The DSB: Tribute to Journey band is coming to Chino Hills at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 from a stage set up in the overflow parking lot to an audience of residents parked in their vehicles at City Center and Shoppes drives.
Cost is $25 per vehicle and gates open at 4 p.m. Ticket holders will be given a $10 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The event is sponsored by the City of Chino Hills in collaboration with The Shoppes.
Registration begins Tuesday, Sept. 8 at chinohills.org/concerts and the city expects the concert to sell out quickly.
Gates open at 4 p.m.
Concert attendees must stay inside their vehicles or watch from an open-air truck bed or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside of their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons. Those who want to dance must remain within their parking space.
Select restaurants at The Shoppes are offering a pay ahead and pickup option.
Information: 364-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.