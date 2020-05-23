Thrift store taking donations
Three-Way Thrift store is opening its donation center at 5242 F St., Chino from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Donors must stay inside their vehicles and all items must be in boxes or bags. Loose items will not be accepted.
Items must be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or truck bed.
Furniture in good, sellable condition will be accepted.
Items that will not be accepted are televisions, monitors and electronic waste.
The Three-Way Thrift store at 13390 Central Ave. is closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, but items can be purchased online at http://off erup.co/profile/threeway thrift.
Proceeds from sales benefit Ontario Christian Schools, Inland Christian Home and Salem Christian Home, all in Ontario.
Information: 3waythrift.org.
Farmers Market in Chino Hills
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Beginning June 3, the market’s ending time will change to 7:30 p.m.
Vendors sell summer fruit, fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more.
Hazardous waste drop-off
Chino’s household hazardous waste drop-off program will resume 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (May 23) at the Chino Public Works Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
The service had been cancelled since mid-March when state coronavirus “stay-at-home” orders went into effect.
Among the items that will be accepted are electronic waste, household-generated motor oil and oil filters, antifreeze and gasoline, paint products, auto and household batteries, pesticides, fertilizers, and tires (on and off the rim).
Among the items not accepted are business waste, explosives, medical waste, large appliances, yard waste and furniture.
For a complete list of what is accepted and what is not, visit the city’s website at cityofchino.org/ (click on the event under the heading Upcoming Events).
Information: 334-3472.
Blood drive May 24
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed at the online donor store at LStream.org.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
Chino Cares sets food donation
The Chino Cares program will host a drive-through food donation, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 28 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The drive will benefit the city’s seniors and the homeless.
Participants can donate a suggested care package, individual items for a care package or cash. Hygiene items are also sought.
For a list of suggested food and hygiene items, visit https://cityofchino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=16636249
To make a cash donation, make checks payable to City of Chino and mail to 13201 Central Ave., Chino, California 91710 with Senior Center Donation on the memo line.
Blood drive June 10
LifeStream blood bank will hold a blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at LStream.org.
Information: (800) 870-4484.
