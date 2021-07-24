Calling all pinochle players
A recreational pinochle group is looking for more players to join them at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
There is no fee. Players do not have to live in Chino Hills. Pinochle is a card game using a 48-card deck consisting of two of each card from nine to ace.
The group started up last week after a COVID hiatus.
For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
Council meetings dark on select days
The following council meetings will be dark in July and August: the Chino City Council will not meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Chino Hills City Council will not meet Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, Aug. 24 but will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Dancing and meal July 26
An outdoor summer concert series for ages 50-plus called “Seniors at the Square” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Aguiar Square in Chino on Sixth Street, between C and D streets. AJ’s Entertainment will perform.
A light meal of lasagna, salad, and bread is available from 5 to 6 p.m. with a $4 ticket purchased in advance at the Chino Senior Center office, 13170 Central Ave. near the library.
The concerts continue at the same time on Mondays until Aug. 16.
Information: Chino Senior Center, 334-3271.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Chino Valley Masonic Lodge #427, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” beach towel, a $10 Stater Bros. gift card, and a chance to win two Disneyland park-hopper tickets.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
Kim rep available July 28 in Hills
Chino Hills residents with federal-level concerns can meet with staff from Congresswoman Young Kim’s office 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 in the city clerk’s office at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Office hours will be held at the same time each Wednesday.
Residents may receive help with issues related to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Small Business Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and federal student loans.
Stop by the “Red-Tailed Hawk” conference room on the second floor at city hall.
Information: https://young kim.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency.
Backpacks, food drive Aug. 1
Michael’s Deluxe Barber Shop, 11732 Central Ave., in Chino will hold a backpack giveaway and food drive 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
The event will include back-to-school haircuts for $10 for ages 1 to 18 (regular youth cuts only), 50/50 raffles, and skateboard raffles.
Information: (951) 525-8233.
Ice cream social for 50+ Aug. 20
National Senior Citizens Day will be celebrated by the City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ with an ice cream social from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Food distributions set
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31 at Gateway-Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino and Saturday, Aug. 21 at Living Word Assembly Church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
The Food for Life Ministry warehouse is located at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. It is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays and by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Food will also be distributed for residents from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org.
Virtual health classes
Inter Valley Health Plan is offering free virtual health educations and wellness classes at ivhp.com/vitality.
•Noon, Tuesday, July 27, Lunch Time Learning: Eat to Beat Cancer.
•12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Bee Happy Craft Class: Kindness Rocks.
•10 a.m., Thursday, July 29, Aging Gracefully Series: Giving up the Keys.
•10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, Summertime Health.
•10 a.m., Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27, Friday Fitness.
•10 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 11, 18, 25, Diabetes Series, Let’s Get Serious.
To receive login information, call (800) 886-4471.
Curbside meals available
Chino Valley school district will distribute free box lunches to families of children up to age 18, Monday through Friday until Friday, July 30.
Distributions will be held 11 a.m. to noon at Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave.; Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.; and Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Send news items to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.