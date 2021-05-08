‘Walk-On 2021’ today
The Let it Be Foundation will host its Walk-On 2021 run-walk at 7:30 a.m. today (May 8) at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
“This year requires a few modifications so there will be no on-site event day registration available and no after walk celebration pancake breakfast,” organizers said. “Instead, participants will be offered a breakfast snack-to-go.”
Cost is $40 per person, $125 for a family of four and $15 per person for the virtual option.
Runners taking part in the virtual race can walk or run though today.
Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides support and services to families of child diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through the child’s treatment.
Information: theletitbefoun dation.org.
COVID vaccination event May 11
The City of Chino Hills will host a COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The event will be for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for those 18 years and older.
To make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. For assistance in scheduling an appointment, call (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The vaccines are administered at no cost.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host five blood drives this week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Chino Valley Masonic Lodge #427, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
•12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Farmer Boys, 13685 Central Ave., Chino.
•2 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 16, at Chino Valley Community Church, 14061 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive an “United We Give” T-shirt.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review. Information: lstream.org.
‘Lab Fridays’ scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host “Lab Fridays” for children at 13191 Sixth St., in downtown Chino from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 14 and 28; and June 11. STEAM-based activities will be offered in a modified outdoor program.
Children will receive a free kit with registration. The kits can also be picked up and taken home, museum officials said.
Information: chinoyouthmu seum.com or call (909) 334-3270.
‘Wags and wine’ to feature tribute band
Wine and a Rod Stewart Tribute Band called Angelo’s “Wake Up Maggie” featuring Angelo Marrero will be the highlights of the first “Wags and Wine” fundraising event to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 on the lawn at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event is sponsored by the Dog Park for Chino Hills non-profit organization that raises funds for pet medical needs for families who cannot afford veterinary expenses and for amenities for the Vila Borba Dog Park such as signs and shade structures.
Vendors will be present from various local small businesses that support the pet community. Dog Park Committee volunteers will serve the wine. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets, and their own food because COVID restrictions do not allow food service.
Cost is $25 per ticket.
Vendors may participate for $35. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting Eventbrite.com and search “first annual wags and wine event.”
Information: dogparkch2@gmail.com.
Pancake breakfast May 15
Chino Boy Scout Troop 201 will host its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Cost is $5. Food will be served in a drive-through at the church. Proceeds will benefit Chino Troop 201 for campouts, awards and participation in several activities throughout the year.
The troop is sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church.
Chino Bike Day May 15
The City of Chino is hosting a free Bike Day Event 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
It will feature a 15-mile community bike ride staring at 7:30 a.m., a bicycle safety workshop with the Chino Police Department at 9 a.m., a four-mile family bike ride starting at 9:30 a.m., a bicycle obstacle course, kids crafts and activities, food and refreshments. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Rummage sale May 16
Chino American Legion will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion.
Information: Don Avila, (909) 591-3784.
Bingo fundraiser scheduled
Chino Youth Museum will host its Virtual Spring Bingo fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 on Zoom.
Cost is $20. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3aPWXpe or the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Additional bingo cards are available for purchase.
Players must be at least 18 years old and have access to Zoom. Prizes will be awarded based on the number of winners per game.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or cym@cityofchino.org.
Still time to sign up for drivers class
Although the mature drivers Zoom class began April 7, there is still time to sign up for the six-week session that is held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. hosted by the Chino Hills Branch Library.
Mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test will be provided with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws and safe driving will also be provided. Letters of completion will be issued. Contactless pickup of materials will be arranged. To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press option 4.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument.
Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
A seal representing the military branch of service may be added, along with other insignias such as the Purple Heart and American Legion.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick. The goal is to have the bricks installed prior to Veterans Day 2021, according to veterans group chairman George DeFrank.
Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veter ans-group. For questions, call Mr. DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills55plusclub.org.
May testing at McCoy’s
COVID testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays May 5 and 12 at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills, 14280 Peyton Drive. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last. Information: sbcovid19.com and select “county testing sites” to find Chino Hills or call (909) 387-3911.
Healthy Family Day June 5
The City of Chino and the Chino Valley YMCA are joining forces to promote good health in the community with family activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ayala Park near the Chino Valley YMCA, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The site is run by OptumServe in partnership with the county’s Public Health Department. Appointments are not mandatory but may be made by visiting: sbcov id19.com/community-drive-through-events.
Click on the Chino link under “California State Testing.”
Participants without internet may call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment.
Volunteer tutors sought at library
The Chino Hills Branch Library is seeking volunteer tutors to provide one-on-one tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing skills.
No previous teaching experience is needed.
Training will be provided.
Tutors must be 18 or older and commit to meeting with an adult learner two hours a week for a minimum of six months either in person or online with Zoom, whichever is their preference. Teaching materials will be available for pickup.
To learn more about the program, call (909) 590-5380.
Scholarships offered
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 30.
The scholarships can be used by full-time college students at a public or private school, university or trade school.
Scholarship recipients must be in attendance in the Fall 2021 and show proof of enrollment. Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation (one from the school and one personal) and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
To apply, visit https://SICV.clubexpress.com, call (909) 716-3225 or email sichinovalley@soroptimist.net.
