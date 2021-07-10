Pet adoption today
An in person adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (July 10) at the Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way in Pomona.
All adoption fees will be waived. A limited number of visitors will be permitted into the kennels at one time. Masks are required.
Adoption applications will be available onsite.
Visit http://ivhsanimals.org/#/search/ for a preview of the animals.
Congressman Kim has office hours
Chino Hills residents can meet with Congresswoman Young Kim’s staff from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in the city clerk’s office at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Mrs. Kim represents Chino Hills in the 39th Congressional District. Assistance can be found with issues related to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Small Business Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and federal student loans.
Mrs. Kim’s staff will be in the “Red-Tailed Hawk” conference room on the second floor in the city clerk’s office.
Information: youngkim.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency.
Seniors in the Square July 12
A six-week outdoor summer concert series for ages 50-plus will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays beginning July 12 to Aug. 16 at Aguiar Square in Chino on Sixth Street, between C and D streets. Entertainment will be provided by Paul Cavin on July 12. Residents should bring lawn chairs.
A light meal is available from 5 to 6 p.m. with a $4 ticket purchased in advance at the Chino Senior Center office, 13170 Central Ave. near the library. The meal for July 12 will be pizza and a salad.
Information: Chino Senior Center, 334-3271
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 6 p.m., Friday, July 16, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” beach towel and a chance to win two Disneyland park-hopper tickets.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Democrats to meet
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 in a Zoom online meeting. Topics include redistricting efforts underway at the state and local levels and its political implications, and the Stop the Newsom recall effort.
To join, visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk approximately 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Participants will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time is allotted. Club membership is available on request. Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Birthday party at McCoy’s July 16
Horses, ice cream, and equestrian activities will honor Helen McCoy on what would have been her 110th birthday at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, at 14280 Peyton Drive.
The celebration will include equestrian-themed crafts and activities.
Members of the Chino Hills Horsemen’s Association and other equestrians will bring horses to the gathering for up-close visits and petting.
A ceremony will take place at 4:15 p.m. celebrating the gift of the McCoy property to the city in 1996 when Mrs. McCoy donated her land to preserve the equestrian heritage of the community.
The Chino Valley Lions Club will provide free ice cream.
Cyn in the City returns July 22
Cyn in the City will return after a long COVID hiatus for a night of shopping, music, and prizes from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., in Chino Hills. All women in the community are invited to browse and shop from more than 50 vendors selling clothing, skin care products, craft items, purses, jewelry, candles, cosmetics, and services.
The event is free. Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available.
Cyn in the City offers social and network opportunities for gals.
Economic Forecast luncheon July 22
Chambers of Commerce from Chino Valley, Brea, Corona and Yorba Linda will host an Economic Forecast luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Eagle Canyon Golf Club, 1800 Eagle Glen Parkway in Corona.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Christopher Thornberg, the director of the University of California-Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. Tickets are limited to sponsors of the luncheon because of coronavirus safety guidelines, but general admission tickets could be available if space permits.
Sponsorship packages ranging from $750 to $10,000 are available, according to Zeb Welborn of the Chino Valley Chamber.
Information: https://bit.ly/2OdNzE1, or the Chino Valley Chamber at (909) 627-6177, or email Mr. Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com.
Free vaccines at McCoy
The City of Chino Hills will host free vaccination events in partnership with San Bernardino County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, July 13 and July 20 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. The clinics are for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments are not required but can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com/vac cine or myturn.ca.gov or by calling (909) 387-3911.
Curbside meals available
Chino Valley school district will distribute free box lunches to families of children up to age 18, Monday through Friday until Friday, July 30.
Distributions will be held 11 a.m. to noon at Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave.; Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.; and Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument. Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick. Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans group. For questions, call George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills55plusclub.org
Free tutoring for adults
Adults who speak basic English and are interested in learning how to read may sign up for free tutoring at the Chino Hills Branch Library.
The adult literacy program offers one-on-one confidential tutoring to help with reading skills and literacy-based goals. Adults must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in school, read or write below a seventh-grade level, and be willing to meet at the library or engage in online tutoring two hours per week for a minimum of six months.
To enroll, stop by the library at 14020 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills government center to complete an application, or call the library at
(909) 590-5380.
