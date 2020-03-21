Fire district starts ‘SOS’ program
Chino Valley Fire District is expanding its scope of service during the COVID-19 pandemic to help vulnerable Chino Valley residents.
Along with the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, the district established the Serving our Seniors program Thursday to enable individuals at high risk of contracting COVID-19 to self-isolate, district officials announced.
The district will help seniors or anyone classified as high risk living in the Chino Valley and are unable to leave their home for food, medication, or other essential services.
A member of the district’s team will answer calls and ask a series of questions that include name, residence, phone number and information about the service requested.
Fire District personnel and volunteers will do everything they can to fulfill the resident’s needs.
Information: http://chino valleyfire.org/ArchiveCen ter/ViewFile/Item/239
“60 Swarm” meeting postponed
A March 26 meeting to update stakeholders on Caltrans’ “60 Swarm” freeway project has been postponed to June 17 because of coronavirus (COVID-19) gathering restrictions.
The time and location of the new meeting have not been announced.
The “60 Swarm” includes repaving the 60 Freeway from Euclid Avenue on the Chino/Ontario border to the 60/91/215 freeway interchange, as well as replacing three bridges – Benson, Monte Vista and Pipeline avenues – that cross over the 60 Freeway in Chino with higher bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.