National Night Out
Aug. 2 in both cities
Neighborhoods in Chino and Chino Hills will be participating in National Night Out, a crime prevention program, the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2.
So far, 18 neighborhoods in Chino Hills have signed up to host an event, and 14 neighborhoods have registered in Chino.
Various celebrations will be hosted, such as ice cream socials, barbecues, and park gatherings with food and entertainment.
Neighborhoods will be visited by the police department, fire department, citizens on patrol, councilmembers, Sparky and McGruff.
The annual event is intended to strengthen police-community relations and bring neighbors together in support of crime prevention.
Senior driver safety classes next week
An eight-hour driver safety course to refresh driving skills for seniors ages 50 and above will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 27 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center in Chino, 13201 Central Ave. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Registration is required by calling (909) 334-3271.
Free smartphone training for seniors
The City of Chino will host an iPhone training session for seniors who may have difficulty hearing or seeing their smartphone from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Red Cross blood drives
American Red Cross will host two blood drives from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the Chino Valley. Drives will take place at The Parkhouse in The Preserve at Chino, 15871 Main St. and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills.
Information: redcrossblood.org.
Summer concert at Shoppes tonight
The final summer concert will take place at The Shoppes at Chino Hills from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight (July 23). Hot Junk will perform.
Chino High multi-year reunion
Cowboys who graduated from Chino High School in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1985 can attend their high school reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
Ticket sales end Oct. 1 and no tickets will be sold at the door. For information and to purchase tickets, visit chinohighschoolreunion2022.event brite.com.
Location changes for Hills movies
The location for the last two Movies in the Park for the City of Chino Hills has changed from McCoy Equestrian Center to the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
July 28: The Little Rascals
Aug. 4: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Chino movie nights
The City of Chino will host its final movie night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 on the lawn at City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Family-fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. with “Jungle Cruise” beginning at dusk.
Information: cityofchino.org/.events.
