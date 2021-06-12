Open house/mental health forum today
Paws 4 Success will hold an open house and mental health forum from 1 to 6 p.m. today (June 12) at 3141 English Road in Chino Hills.
The event will include raffles, service dog demonstrations, vendors, and food booths.
Paws 4 Success is a non-profit organization that helps individuals with disabilities gain independence by training service dogs that help them cope with PTSD, anxiety and depression disorders.
The mental health panel will include healthcare professionals and individuals living with mental health disorders who will openly discuss how society views mental health, the people it impacts, current treatment, and how the community can become more accepting.
Paws 4 Success holds weekly community dog walks, a weekly dinner for local veterans and first responders to provide a safe place to gather and share experiences, educational programs, and Paws 4 Reading led by a certified reading instructor and her canine pal.
Information: visit paws4success.org or call David Harrington at (951) 903-4779.
Fourth of July wreath class
There is still time to register for the in-person class to make a Fourth of July wreath.
The class, in which supplies will be provided, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Participants should bring a glue gun to put together the wreath which is primarily made out of cardstock with a cardboard cutout for support and a star in the center.
Registration is available until 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 14, and may be made in person at the Chino Hills Community Center or by visiting chinohills.org/ac tiveadults.
The class is offered by the City of Chino Hills active adults program for residents 50 plus.
Cost is $13 per person.
The wreaths may also be made at home for those who do not wish to attend the class.
Information: 364-2600.
Democratic Club to meet June 14
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 14 via Zoom. Three presentations will be made: a speech excerpt from Robert F. Kennedy, a presentation on the Filipino culture in the region, and a presentation on Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery. The annual election of new officers will follow the presentations.
To join the meeting, visit ti nyurl.com/36arkcvk approximately 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.
The public is invited and will be placed on mute until the designated question and answer time. Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Curbside meals available
The Chino Valley school district will distribute free box lunches this summer to families of children up to age 18, Monday through Friday until July 30.
“Grab and Go” meal distributions will be held 11 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday, at Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave.; Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.; and Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Children are not required to be present to receive a meal.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Free Medicare class in Chino Hills
A step-by-step guide revealing the “mysteries” of the Medicare system will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays June 16 and June 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Instructor Lina Campos of the Inter Valley Health Plan will teach participants how to get started and what benefits can be expected.
The free class is for anybody 55 and older, regardless of residency.
Advanced registration is required. Class sizes are at limited capacity and walk-ins are not allowed.
Residents may register online at chinohills.org/re conline or in person at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive or at Chino Hills City Hall in the recreation office, 14000 City Center Drive.
Registration cannot take place over the phone.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument. Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick. Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans group. For questions, call George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills55plusclub.org.
Summer day camp sold out
The City of Chino Hills summer day camp program scheduled from July 12 to Aug. 6 at the Chino Hills Community Center has been sold out.
Free tutoring for adults
Adults who speak basic English and are interested in learning how to read may sign up for free tutoring at the Chino Hills Branch Library.
The adult literacy program offers one-on-one confidential tutoring to help with reading skills and literacy-based goals.
Adults must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in school, read or write below a seventh-grade level, and be willing to meet at the library or engage in online tutoring two hours per week for a minimum of six months.
To enroll, stop by the library at 14020 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills government center to complete an application, or call the library at
(909) 590-5380.
Lifestream blood drives
Lifestream will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Donors will receive a “United We Give” T-shirt, a coupon for a Nothing Bundt Cake bundtlet and a $15 e-gift card if they have a secure email address on file with Lifestream.
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way, Chino. Donors will receive a “Fearless Fighters” T-shirt, a coupon for a Nothing Bundt Cake bundtlet cake and a $15 e-gift card if they have a secure email address on file with Lifestream.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor currently has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
State of the City viewing available
The City of Chino Hills annual 2021 State of the City video is available to watch on the city’s website at chi nohills.org/stateofthecity.
The event was held May 27 via Zoom. A recording is also airing through the end of June on the city’s CityTV Channel 3/41 for residents with Spectrum (channel 3) or Frontier (channel 41) television service.
COVID-19 test at McCoy Equestrian
The City of Chino Hills is offering a free COVID-19 test on Wednesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.
Mature driver’s class on Zoom
A six-week session for the Mature Driver’s Class sponsored by the Chino Hills Branch Library is underway on Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
The class will provide mature drivers preparing for the DMV’s written test with a review of the California driver handbook and sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving handbook.
Sample written tests and videos on traffic laws will be shown. Letters of completion will be issued.
Patrons may stop by the library at 14020 City Center Drive to pick up materials. To register, call (909) 590-5380, and press 2.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
