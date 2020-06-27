COVID-19 testing booked
A free COVID-19 drive-through testing scheduled for Tuesday, June 30 at Chino Hills High is booked.
Appointments are no longer being taken.
Chino Cares Challenge
City of Chino will host five Chino Cares Challenge food collection drives in July and August at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of 400 care packages for the city’s most vulnerable population, including seniors and individuals who are homeless.
The food collections will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, July 2, 16 and 30 and Aug. 13 and 27.
Care packages will include items such as canned goods, water and hygiene products.
Residents can choose one of three options that can be found at https://cityof chino.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=10382662&pageId=16636249.
People wishing to donate should enter the line at Central Avenue and D Street.
Turn right on D Street, make a right on Seventh Street and a final right onto C Street.
Information: 334-3258.
Virtual vegetarian cooking classes
A virtual family cooking camp called “Cook the Rainbow” for ages 5 to 12 will be offered this summer at 1 p.m. Mondays: a five-week course starting June 29 for $75; a four-week course starting July 6 for $60; and a one-week class for $18 starting July 13. Children will learn to cook recipes in the colors of the rainbow. The course will offer nutrition information, cooking, and songs about God.
The vegetarian cooking classes, sponsored by the Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-day Adventist Church, are geared for children but all ages are welcome to enroll.
To register, visit: tinyurl.com/2020familycooking.
Information: email Christine Law Fujitani at latulip ecooking@gmail.com.
Farmers Market in Chino Hills
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Vendors sell summer fruit, fresh bread, honey, produce, citrus varieties, jerky, pastries and more.
4th of July decorating contest
Chino Hills residents may compete in an Independence Day decorating contest until Saturday, July 4 by submitting a photo of their decorated front door, patio, or lawn to the City of Chino Hills.
A $50 gift card to a Chino Hills restaurant will be awarded in three categories: Best in Show, Classic Americana and Most Creative.
The contest is free and open to residents of any age.
Limit one submission per household. The city will have all rights to use the image and may use it in any form or medium.
Winners will be notified Thursday, July 9.
For contest rules, visit chi nohills.org/virtualrecreation or call 364-2700.
Blood drive Aug. 18
The city of Chino Hills has scheduled a Lifestream blood bank that will also offer free COVID-19 antibody testing 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The testing will show if the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past. It does not show whether the donor currently has coronavirus.
It is available only to those donors who successfully complete a whole blood donation. Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Information: (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org to reserve a time.
