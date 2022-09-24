Pancake breakfast today
Cub Scout Pack 214 of Chino Hills will hold a fundraising pancake breakfast for the community from 9 to 11 a.m. today (Sept. 24) at Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church, 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $10. Breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, coffee and juice.
Information: (909) 632-4877.
A flu shot event will be held for Kaiser Permanente members at the Chino Grand facility from 9 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 24) at 3750 Grand Ave. Walk-in flu shots are available for members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The recently re-opened Kaiser Permanente Chino Medical Office at 11911 Central Ave. offers walk-in flu shots for members from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will be a showing of the movie “The Enemies Within the Church” by author and speaker Trevor Loudon on Monday, Sept. 26, following the 6:45 p.m. Constitution class at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
This is an abbreviated class to accommodate the movie.
There is no cost for the movie but attendees are encouraged to enjoy a no-host dinner either before the movie or before the class.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507
The City of Chino Hills and Waste Management will give away compost, mulch, and wood chips at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
Proof of Chino Hills residency is required. Participants must bring their own shovel and container or bag and are limited to 60 gallons of each material.
Relay for Life, a fund-raising event for the American Cancer Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Information: chinorelayforlife@gmail.com.
Chino High School’s Class of 1972 will host a 50th class reunion from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Tropical Mexico restaurant, 1371 S. East End Ave., Pomona. Tickets are $50.
Cost includes a buffet, salad, soft drink, tax and gratuity.
Payment can be sent by Venmo to Robin Birmingham Humphries or send a check to Robin Humphries, 1584 Panorama Drive, Cedar City, Utah, 84720.
The video will be uploaded to YouTube after the reunion.
