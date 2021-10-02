Relay For Life today
The 12-hour Chino Relay For Life will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today (Oct. 2) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., with games, food, activities, and entertainment.
The event will include an opening celebration, a survivors and caregivers walk, and a “luminaria” ceremony where lights are placed in bags to honor a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or somebody fighting the disease.
Information: Janet Homonnay at (909) 762-3032.
CHS fundraiser today
Chino High will host a mattress sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Oct. 2) and Sunday, Oct. 3 inside the school’s gymnasium, 5472 Park Place.
A five percent discount will be given to first responders, veterans and Chino High staff and administration. Mattresses are being sold at up to 67 percent off.
Free mulch in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services will hold a mulch giveaway for Chino Hills residents at 7:30 a.m. today (Oct. 2) at the overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
Proof of Chino Hills residency is required.
Information: (909) 364-2800 or visit chinohills.org/freemulch.
COVID vaccines Oct. 5
The City of Chino Hills will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
Cyn in the City shopping gala
“Cyn in the City” social networking for gals will feature shopping, music, and prizes from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., in Chino Hills.
All women in the community are invited to browse and shop from more than 50 vendors selling clothing, home décor, cosmetics, craft items, purses, jewelry, candles, skin care products, and services.
A no-host bar is available but food service is not.
Free lawn signs for veterans
The Veterans Day sign campaign in Chino Hills will honor and thank local veterans and active-duty service members with lawn signs.
Chino Hills military may request a free “Thank You for Your Service” lawn sign until Friday, Oct. 8.
Residents who want to show their gratitude to a veteran can order a sign for $15.
To register, visit chinohills.org/veterans or call (909) 364-2700.
Signs will be delivered the week of Nov. 1.
Wine Walk at The Shoppes
Tickets for the Chino Hills Community Foundation wine walk for $55 are still available.
The wine walk will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event will include wine, food bites, a hop and wine garden, and entertainment.
For details, information, and tickets, visit chinohillswinewalk.com.
Music in Motion Oct. 9
The Music in Motion tournament will be held from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The event will feature high school bands and color guards in competition, including Ayala, Don Lugo, and Chino Hills.
General admission tickets are $15, and $10 for military and children 5 to 12.
Visit westernbands.org for tickets and information.
Free ‘clean up’ events in Chino
City of Chino will host a residential community clean up day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at 13793 Redwood St. to allow disposal of unwanted tires, furniture, appliances, electronics, green waste, concrete, brick, dirt and scrap metal.
Chino residents can dispose of toxic household chemicals, including motor oil and batteries, at 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
Sharps collection Oct. 9
Chino Valley Fire District will host a sharps collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. New sharps containers can be picked up.
Information: (909) 902-5260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.