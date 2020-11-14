Zoom meeting for 55+ Club
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will conduct its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 using Zoom video conferencing. An email will be sent to members with the meeting number and access code.
All interested 55+ seniors are welcome to join the meeting from their computer, tablet or smart phone.
For those who need assistance, members and non-members, on how to use Zoom or how to join the online meeting call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
Blood drives scheduled Nov. 15
Lifestream will host two blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Farmer Boys, 13625 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a Fandango voucher and a free menu item at Farmer Boys.
Participants must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the waiting area.
•1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Donors will receive a Veterans Day T-shirt.
Lifestream will host blood drives from 1 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in November at the city hall parking lot.
Information: lstream.org.
Business webinar Thursday
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 on “Disaster Recovery for Small Business.” Keynote speaker will be California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.
The webinar will present state and federal programs helping businesses recover from the economic impact of disasters, including earthquakes, fires and the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-registration is recommended by visiting chinovalleycham berofcommerce.com and look for upcoming events.
Virtual bingo games Nov. 19
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host another round of “virtual bingo” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 for ages 50+ and at 6 p.m. the same day for ages 18 and older.
The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed. Multiple games will be played.
Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chinohills.org/recreation.
Click on “registration,” then “register now,” then “enrichment.”
Information and assistance is available at 364-2700.
Chino offers Fall Camp
The City of Chino is taking registration for a Fall Camp to be held at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Drive, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Thanksgiving week school break, Nov. 23 – 27, with no camp on Thursday, Nov. 26. CDC guidelines will be followed, including mask requirements for staff and participants.
Chino residents pay $98 for first child, $89 for second child and $82 for third child in a family. Per day cost is $30 per child. Non-residents add $10 to the resident fees. Registration: cityofchino.org/programs, 334-3258.
IVHS bingo night Nov. 20
Inland Valley Humane Society will host its Virtual Big Queen Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Cost is $20 for one e-bingo card that can be used for eight games. Multiple cards can be purchased. Prizes, which include electronic gift cards, will be awarded the same night by email.
Reservations will close Thursday, Nov. 18.
Information: ivhsspca.org or 623-9777, ext. 634.
Chino offers on-line activities
The City of Chino Community Services Department offers activities for ages youth to seniors 50 and above with online exercise classes, education, sports activities, pop-up movies and more.
Some are free, and others are fee-based.
Information and registration, apmactivecommuni ties.com/cityofchinogov/home or call 334-3258.
To receive information via email though the Healthy Chino newsletter, send an email address to HealthyChino@cityofchino.com.
