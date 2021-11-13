Fido festivities today at Ayala Park
Chino residents and their furry friends are invited to attend a tail-wagging good time from 9 a.m. to noon at Ayala Park for the City of Chino’s annual “Bark Around Ayala Park” today (Nov. 13).
The free event will feature a community walk, dog fashion show, best trick contest, dog pie-eating contest, an agility course, dog photo booth, pet vendors, pet adoptions, and demonstrations.
The event is sponsored by Chino Valley YMCA and partners.
All dogs in attendance must be on a leash and owners must sign a waiver to participate.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or visit cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Ham, turkeys at barbershop fair
Michael’s Deluxe Barbershop will host its first holiday meal drive, called the “Holiday Meal Run” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11732 Central Ave. in Chino at the southwest corner of Central and Francis avenues in the Francis Center.
Several organizations will deliver hams and turkeys for distribution to those in need.
The event will feature classic cars, entertainment, music, and food vendors.
Information: (951) 525-8233.
Park & Ride closed for weekend
Caltrans will conduct maintenance at the Chino Park & Ride lot on the east side of the 71 Freeway at Chino Avenue, forcing its closure today (Nov. 13) at 5 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.
Caltrans will apply seal coat and striping. Vehicles parked on these dates will be towed by Caltrans.
Thanksgiving theme at 55+ Club
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. A turkey potluck will be held after the meeting. Members and non-members are encouraged to bring an item by arranging it with Jane DeFrank at (909) 573-4686.
The lunch will be free for members and $5 for non-members.
Line dancing will take place in the meeting room after lunch.
Gifts will be given for those who celebrate November birthdays and anniversaries. The City of Chino Hills requires masks for those who have not had the vaccine and no masks for those who have been vaccinated.
Information: Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
Vaccine and flu shots at McCoy’s
The City of Chino Hills will host free COVID-19 vaccination events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays Nov. 16, Nov. 23, and Nov. 30 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Flu shots will also be offered. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host the following blood drives this month.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 23 and 30 at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID testing in Chino Hills
COVID testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. The city continues to offer the free testing in partnership with San Bernardino County. Face coverings are required. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 18 years old. Walk-ins are accepted.
Park playground closes Monday
The playground at Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road, adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School, will close from Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Dec. 10 while the surface is replaced.
Other areas of the park will remain open including the picnic area, basketball court, restrooms, grass areas, and fitness equipment. Gazebo rentals will not be available. The Mobile Recreation program that takes place at the park will be cancelled Thursdays, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 9. The program is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. Information: (909) 364-2700.
Senior bowling Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can participate in a senior bowling league at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. Information: Alan Benson, (909) 724-9029.
