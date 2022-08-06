Flying demo today at Planes of Fame
Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport will host a “Hanger Talk” at 10:30 a.m. today (Aug. 6) followed by a flying demonstration of three North American AT-6/SNJ “Texans” at 14998 Cal Aero Drive.
The museum is also displaying a P-51 Mustang that appears in the Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun: Maverick.” The plane is owned by Mr. Cruise.
Cost is $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans $6 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for children 4 and younger, active duty and reserve military with identification, and Planes of Fame Museum members. Group discounts are available.
Information: planesof fame.org.
Democrats to meet Monday, Aug. 8
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet online at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 on Zoom by visiting tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k.
It is recommended to join 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting starts.
Local candidates running for election will meet with the club members.
Election outreach plans will be shared
Club membership is available on request.
Information: email chino valleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Prison advisory meetings
The Citizen’s Advisory Committee for the California Institution for Men (CIM) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the community room at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The Citizen’s Advisory Committee meeting for the California Institution for Women will follow at approximately 9 a.m.
The public is invited to hear about current events and programs that are occurring at the prisons.
Weed abatement hearing Aug. 10
Chino Valley Fire District will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at fire board headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills, for anyone objecting to a citation received between July 25 and 27 in violation of the district’s weed abatement policies.
Questions will be answered by the fire district’s deputy fire marshal Austin Ott.
Information: (909) 902-5260.
Evening luau at the library
The character Moana will join the luau to be held at the Chino Hills Branch Library from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at 14020 City Center Drive. The event will include tropical crafts, face painting, activities such as the limbo, and luau-related activities. For every 15 items checked out, participants will receive a lei and an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win a prize.
Information: (909) 590-5380.
Knights Kickoff cookout Aug. 11
Ontario Christian High School will host its annual Knights Kickoff cookout from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at 931 W. Philadelphia St.
A 5K run-walk will take place at 6 p.m. Cost is $30.
Information: ocschools.org/run or (909) 984-1756.
Chino Tea Party to meet Aug. 13
The Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Dr. Laura Norton, founder of the San Bernardino Patriots.
The group will discuss ways to volunteer for the coming election.
Attendees may enjoy a no-host breakfast.
The community is welcome.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
'2,000 Mules' after Constitution class
A documentary called “2,000 Mules” directed by political commentator Dinesh D’Souza alleging widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election will be shown from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Rd.
The movie will follow the 6 p.m. Constitution class taught by Douglas V. Gibbs. There is no cost but attendees are encouraged to enjoy a no-host dinner before the movie begins.
The community is invited.
Information: Carol Houghton, (951) 415-4507.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives next week in Chino Hills.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
Scouts open house
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot.
Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Bunco at the Basco Aug. 18
The Chino Cultural Foundation will host Bunco at the Basco at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
The event will feature a social hour with Bunco starting at 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded.
There will be a silent auction, raffle baskets and 50-50.
Tickets are $25 per person, if purchased in advanced.
Cost is $35 if purchased at the door.
Pre-paid tickets are available at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., at chinocultural foundation.com, or by calling (909) 628-8506. Seating is limited.
Proceeds will benefit the Youth Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Spaghetti dinner Aug. 27
Boy Scout Troop 201 will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Cost is $12. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and beverage.
A silent auction and drawings will take place.
Mature driving class
A six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The sessions will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required. Information: Chino Hills Branch Library, (909) 590-5380.
Chino High multi-year reunion
Cowboys who graduated from Chino High School in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1985 can attend their high school reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
Ticket sales end Oct. 1 and no tickets will be sold at the door.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit chi nohighschoolreunion2022.eventbrite.com.
Before and after school shuttle
The Chino Experience Teen Center offers before and after school shuttling for students in grades 7th through 12th attending Chino and Don Lugo high schools, Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools, and Briggs Elementary School.
Cost is $30 per month for before school shuttling and $30 per month for after school shuttling for Chino residents and $40 each for non-residents.
A $7 monthly due is required to participate in the shuttle service.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
Ribbon cutting Aug. 24
Chino Valley Unified School District will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its inaugural Mandarin Dual Language Immersion program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Hidden Trails Elementary School, 2250 Ridgeview Drive, Chino Hills.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games.
The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
