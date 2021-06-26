Vaccine clinic in Chino
San Bernardino County will host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (June 26) at the Chino Transit Center, located at 13242 Sixth St., north of Chino Avenue in Chino.
Additional vaccine clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 through Saturday, July 17 at the same location.
The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone 12 and older can receive a vaccine.
Anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a free round trip Metrolink train ticket.
Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are recommended at myturn.ca.gov.
Summer reading online at libraries
Residents may still sign up for the online summer reading program at the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries with the dinosaur theme “Excavate Something Big.”
Kits may be picked up at the Chino branch at 13180 Central Ave. or the Chino Hills branch at 14020 City Center Drive.
Sign up for the “read for rewards” portion of the program through Beanstack by visiting sbclib.beanstack.org.
Rewards may be picked up at the library in-person weekly.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley next week.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 27, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a “Fearless Fighters” or a “United We Give” T-shirt, and a $10 gas card.
Blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test does not detect if the donor has the virus.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Residents can register on the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or by visiting redcross blood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.
Curbside meals available
Chino Valley school district will distribute free box lunches to families of children up to age 18, Monday through Friday until Friday, July 30. Meal distributions will be held 11 a.m. to noon at Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave.; Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.; and Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Bingo in the Barn July 1
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, will hold its grand re-opening Thursday, July 1 with a time change to better meet the needs of players.
Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. with games starting at 11:30 a.m.
The minimum buy-in price will remain at $15 for a 15-game package that includes ten regular games and five special games such as “CH,” odd/even blackout, pull tabs and two double action games. Information: bingo manager George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907.
Drawings will be held for “welcome back” door prizes.
Complimentary coffee and breaktime snacks will be provided. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Bingo in the Barn will be played every Thursday at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Information: Bingo Manager George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907.
Tribute bricks for veterans
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations for the second round of tribute bricks for placement at the military monument outside the Community Center.
Proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument. Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick. Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans group. For questions, call George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills55plus club.org
Demolition Derby July 17
The 30th annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the Chino Fairgrounds in Chino.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 28 at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino. Driver registration is available at wgasmotorsports.com and click on the “register/rules” link at the top of the page. A cash prize of $7,000 will be awarded to the winner, and every driver qualifying for the main event will win cash.
A 20-car, female only demolition derby has also been scheduled with $1,500 going to the winner, organizers said. Last year’s demolition derby scheduled in July and later in October was cancelled because of coronavirus.
Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
