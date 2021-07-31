Food distribution set today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (July 31) at Gateway-Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino and Saturday, Aug. 21 at Living Word Assembly Church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
The Food for Life Ministry warehouse is located at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. It is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Food will also be distributed for residents from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse.
Information: foodforlifeministry.org.
Backpacks, food drive Sunday
Michael’s Deluxe Barber Shop, 11732 Central Ave., in Chino will hold a backpack giveaway and food drive 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
The event will include back-to-school haircuts for $10 for ages 1 to 18 (regular youth cuts only), 50/50 raffles, and skateboard raffles.
Information: (951) 525-8233.
Blood drive scheduled
Lifestream will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Donors will receive a “Count on Me” beach towel, a $10 Walmart gift card, and a chance to win two Disneyland park-hopper tickets.
Face coverings are required, and donors must submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review.
Information: lstream.org.
Virtual health classes
Inter Valley Health Plan is offering free virtual health educations and wellness classes at ivhp.com/vitality.
•10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, Summertime Health.
•10 a.m., Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27, Friday Fitness.
•10 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 11, 18, 25, Diabetes Series, Let’s Get Serious.
To receive login information, call (800) 886-4471.
Pop-up city hall
The City of Chino Hills will hold a pop-up city hall from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14 at Grocery Outlet, 4022 Chino Hills Parkway.
City staff and officials, the police department, and fire district personnel will be available to answer questions. The event will include giveaways including free child’s identification kits, touchless door openers, and collapsible water-saving buckets.
Calling all pinochle players
A recreational pinochle group is looking for more players to join them at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
There is no fee. Players do not have to live in Chino Hills.
For information, call Jerry Thompson at (951) 830-5777.
Ice cream social for 50+ Aug. 20
National Senior Citizens Day will be celebrated by the City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ with an ice cream social from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
COVID testing in Chino available
Walk-in COVID testing is available free to everybody at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
