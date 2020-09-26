Brown bag lunch offered today
Christ Lutheran Church in Chino will offer “lunch on the run” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 26) at the church parking lot, 5500 Francis Ave., for the homeless or anybody in need. The brown bag lunch will include a sandwich, chips, cookie, and bottled water.
Participants should enter the parking lot off Francis and exit on the Vernon Avenue side. They may remain in their cars or step out. They are asked to wear face coverings. Pastor Roy Robbins said up to 100 brown bag lunches will be distributed and participants must be in attendance to receive a lunch.
Prayer will be provided on request. Information: Pastor Robbins, (714) 392-1366.
Document shredding event
San Bernardino County residents can attend a free document shredding event 9 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 26) at McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Face coverings will be required. Residents are limited to five standard-sized filling boxes of documents per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
Information: sbcounty.org.
‘Rocky’ drive-in movie cancelled
The City of Chino Hills cancelled tonight’s (Sept. 26) drive-in movie “Rocky” at The Shoppes at Chino Hills because of low ticket sales.
The next scheduled movie is for Saturday, Oct. 17. The name of the movie has not been announced.
Information: chinohills.org/drive-in.
Chino Hills to give out craft packages
The City of Chino Hills’ mobile recreation program has launched a “Rec-to-Go” program where packages filled with art, STEM, and crafts projects for children ages 6 to 12 can be taken home to enjoy. The packages will be available for pickup at selected parks throughout the city from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Each package will contain supplies for six projects, plus extra worksheets and games.
Participation is free but registration is required weekly and space is limited.
Chino Hills residents may register no more than two children per household per week. Visit chinohills.org/RecOnline using class code 204002. Participants will receive an email identifying the park location. Information: 364-2700.
Celebrate the Family contest
The 23rd annual City of Chino Hills Celebrate the Family essay and poster contest is open for grades kindergarten to eighth grade.
Theme is “My Favorite Family Tradition Is…”
The deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade may create an 8.5-by-11 poster using crayons, paint, pencils, or pens. Entry must be submitted as a .jpeg file.
Students in grades seventh and eighth may write an essay, one page, typed, and double-spaced, and submit as a .pdf file. Participants must live in Chino Hills or attend school in Chino Hills to be eligible. To submit an entry, visit chinohills.org/cel ebratethefamily. Information: 364-2700.
Blood drives in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will host LifeStream blood drives 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and 13 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
LifeStream will test for antibodies to SARS and COVID-19 which shows whether the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past.
Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. Minors ages 15 and 16 must provide a parental consent form available at lstream.org. Appointments are accepted by calling (800) 879-4484 or by visiting lstream.org/Covid-19.
Farmers Market Wednesdays
The Chino Hills Farmers Market continues 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Vendors sell hot food including tamales, tacos, and pupusas, fruits and vegetables, fresh bread, honey, cold-pressed juice, roasted nuts, salsa, dog treats, pastries, jerky, and more.
Information: HeritageFarm ersMarket.org or email heri tagefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Online support group
The Chino Valley school district’s Family Engagement Center offers a virtual support group for parents who are overwhelmed and exhausted.
Weekly Zoom meetings called the “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Spanish language meetings are Thursdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Strategies and techniques will be shared to help parents reduce stress, establish healthy habits and live more simply so they can better support their students and families to be successful.
Space is limited.
Register with name and phone number to Alisa_Kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 8921 or Ibis_Cordero@chino.k12.ca.us or call 628-1201, ext. 5601.
Mulch giveaway Oct. 3
The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services trash hauler have scheduled a mulch giveaway for residents at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Boys Republic Drive.
Wood chips, mulch and compost are available. Residents must confirm their address. Bring a shovel and container or bags. Participants are limited to 60 gallons of mulch each. The event could be rescheduled due to COVID-19 requirements in place at the time. Information: 364-2800.
Youth Museum to host Bingo night
Chino Youth Museum will host a virtual fundraiser Bingo night at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. Registration is being accepted at bit.ly/32GXoyF or at the Carolyn Owens Community Center at 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Limited spaces are available. Cost is $20. Multiple bingo cards can be purchased.
Participants must have access to the Zoom website.
Information: 334-3258.
DSB Tribute band concert open to all
The City of Chino Hills has opened the DSB: Tribute to Journey band concert to residents of any city, not just Chino Hills.
The concert will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 from a stage set up in the overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives.
Cost is $25 per vehicle and gates open at 4 p.m. Ticket holders will be given a $10 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The event is sponsored by the City of Chino Hills in collaboration with The Shoppes.
Residents can sign up by visiting chinohills.org/con certs.
Gates open at 4 p.m.
Concert attendees must stay inside their vehicles or watch from an open-air truck bed or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside of their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons. Those who want to dance must remain within their parking space.
Selected restaurants at The Shoppes are offering a pay ahead and pickup option.
Information: 364-2700.
Serving our Seniors
Senior residents and others at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and unable to leave home for food, medication, or other essential services can contact the Chino Valley Fire District’s Serving our Seniors program for assistance.
Information: 315-8850.
Youth orchestra opens applications
The Claremont Young Musicians Orchestra (CYMO) is holding tryouts for students seeking a spot in the 2020-21 season. Students should send video recordings with their applications.
Musicians in the Chino Valley ages 8 to 20 who play string, woodwind, brass, or percussion instruments may apply. They will be chosen in September and rehearsals will begin when health guidelines allow.
Information, cymo.org, 624-3614, rjscymo@aol.com.
‘Live Your Dream’
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications for its Live Your Dream Educational and Training awards for women offering three levels of cash awards: SICV club level, region level and national level.
Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 15.
A Live Your Dream finalist has potential to receive up to $16,000 to help offset tuition costs, purchase books, get transportation or find reliable child care. Women are eligible to apply if they are the main source of income for the family and are attending an undergraduate program or vocational skills program.
To apply online, visit https://SICV.clubexpress.com or contact Nancy.Sakurai@out look.com
Photo contest entries due Nov. 20
Chino Hills residents are invited to enter their best photos in the city’s fourth annual photo contest. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 20.
The categories are hometown pride, outdoors, and pets. Hometown pride includes photos of landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, community, and family life.
Outdoor photos include open space, scenic views, wildlife, parks, hiking, and biking. Pets include pictures of pets at a location in Chino Hills or at the dog park.
The grand prize winner will receive $250. First place winners will receive $100, second place $75, and third place $50.
The winning photographers will be recognized at a city council meeting and honored at a photographers’ reception at the Community Center.
The contest is for Chino Hills residents only. One photo per category is allowed per photographer.
For contest rules, visit chi nohills.org/photocontest.
