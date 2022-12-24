Mature driver’s education class
A six-week session on Mature Driver’s Education will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
The 1½-hour sessions, held on Wednesdays, will help seniors prepare for the written DMV test by reviewing the California Driver Handbook, sections of the Senior Guide to Safe Driving Handbook, sample written tests, test-taking strategies, and videos on traffic laws and safe driving.
The library will provide letters of completion for those who attend all sessions.
The course consists of six weeks on and two weeks off.
Registration is not required.
Information: Chino Hills Branch Library, (909) 590-5380.
Blood drives
scheduled
Lifestream and American Red Cross will host blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
Lifestream
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Chino Hills Government Center at 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross
•11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, Kaiser Permanente Chino Hills Regional Lab, 13000 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Hike the Valley
begins Jan. 7
The City of Chino will hold a three-part hiking program where participants are shuttled to and guided through local trails that range from 2 to 5 miles.
Cost is $22 for residents and $32 for non-residents. Cost includes all three hikes, shuttle service, and a light snack following each hike.
The first hike, 3.1-mile Helen McCoy Trail in Anaheim, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7. Shuttle departs at 7 a.m. from the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Community garden workshops to start
The City of Chino will host various gardening workshops on Saturdays in the winter at the community garden. The first set of workshops will be held Saturday, Jan. 21.
A “Winter Garden Cleanup” workshop will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the community garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. A “How to Clean Your Garden,” workshop for children will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the garden.
Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Scholarships
available
High school seniors can apply for a $1,500 Bruce J. Lance Jr. Monte Vista Water District scholarship by submitting an essay and an application by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to mvwd.org/scholar ship.
Seniors must plan to attend a two- or four-year college, have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher, and demonstrate financial need.
The 1,000 to 1,500-word essay pertains to convincing Californians to conserve water. Two scholarships are available.
New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza Jan. 6
The City of Chino will hold a New Year’s Bingo event from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event will include an Italian dinner and a Bingo pack of 10.
The event is open to anyone 21+. Information: (909) 334-3271.
No passport
services until Jan. 3
Passport services will not be available at Chino Hills City Hall until Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Passport services are normally provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive, five days a week by appointment. Visit chinohills.org/passports.
Alternate passport processing locations can be found by visiting travel.state.gov.
Information: passport hotline, (909) 364-2608.
Bingo played on Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Bingo will not be played Dec. 29.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Rehearsals for
Community Chorus
Rehearsals continue for the Chino Valley Community Chorus at 7 p.m. Mondays at Chino Valley YMCA, located at 5665 Edison Ave. The group is open to singers 16 and over.
There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook.
$5.39 credit on
December utility bill
Chino Hills property owners will see a $5.39 credit on their utility bill this month to make up for missed service by former trash hauler Republic Services during the eight-day strike in December 2021.
Most residents experienced at least one missed trash pickup by Republic Services during labor negotiations. Many posted on social media during the strike that they should receive a refund for any uncollected trash.
The credit will appear on the City of Chino Hills utility bill, not the Waste Management bill.
Scouts open
houses set
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 is holding open house sessions at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights for boys and girls ages 10 to 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Meetings are held in the annex building behind the parking lot. Scouts will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence. Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Singers wanted
for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
Chino General
Plan survey
The City of Chino is updating its general plan to guide developments in the city over the next 20 years.
Residents are encouraged to take a survey to share their priorities for the community’s future.
The update will occur over a two-year period and will be shaped through community input.
To take the survey, visit cityofchino.org/gpusurvey.
