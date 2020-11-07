Elton John tribute concert cancelled
The Elton John tribute concert scheduled today (Nov. 7) has been cancelled by the City of Chino Hills because of expected rain. No reschedule date has been set. Refunds will be issued to the credit card used for the purchase. The “concert-in-the-car” was to feature the Elton John tribute band “Kenny Metcalf and the Early Years Band” in the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills
Free Covid-19 antibody testing
No-cost COVID-19 antibody testing will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills hosted by GuardaHeart Foundation of Laguna Beach in partnership with The Shoppes. The testing will take place between H&M and The Den Salon. Appointments should be made at guardaheart.org. Walk-ins are welcome until 3:30 p.m.
Organizations interested in partnering with GuardaHeart may contact Yvette Morales at (949) 244-9769.
Food giveaway today
Food for Life Ministry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to noon today (Nov. 7) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Way in Chino.
Residents are required to bring a form of identification to receive food.
Food for Life will also host its annual Thanksgiving grocery distribution 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at the First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The ministry hopes to feed hundreds of families and help make Thanksgiving special for residents during the pandemic. Participants in groups are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. rather than 6 or 7 a.m. because of parking limitations.
Donations of money and food are welcome.
Information: Food for Life Ministry, 627-3663 or food forlifeministry.org.
‘Lockheed P-38’ flight cancelled
Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino cancelled its flying demonstration of a Lockheed P-38, a World War II plane, for 11:30 a.m. today (Nov. 7) because of possible COVID-19 exposure at the museum, officials announced Friday morning
The museum, which is located at Chino Airport off Cal Aero Drive, will reschedule the Lockheed-38 flight demonstration for a future date.
Neighborhood House collection
Chino Neighborhood House will collect turkey and ham donations and bags of food 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 8 at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino.
Food will be distributed to clients of the Neighborhood House. Cash and check donations will be also be collected.
Unwrapped toys and sports equipment will be collected for children up to age 12 at the following locations: Los Portales Restaurant, Papachino’s Restaurant, Old Fashion Donuts, Super Chili Burgers, Chino Neighborhood House, Cannataro’s Restaurant, Chino Café, Papa John’s Pizza, Chino Hills Pizza, Jia Pon Bakery, The Patio Grill and Cantina, Casa Sanchez and New York Pizzeria, and Bravo Burger in Chino Hills.
Information: 248-5665 or cnh91710@yahoo.com.
Chino Valley Democratic Club
The Chino Valley Democratic Club will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 via Zoom to discuss the election results. Participants should register at least a day in advance and join the meeting 30 minutes before it starts.
Visit chinovalleydemocrats.org/calendar/ or face book.com/demclubchinoval ley.
Club membership is available on request.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host two blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
•1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Donors will receive a Veterans Day T-shirt.
Lifestream will host blood drives from 1 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in November at the city hall parking lot.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Farmer Boys, 13625 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will receive a Fandango voucher and a free menu item at Farmer Boys.
Participants must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the waiting area.
Information: lstream.org.
Veterans Day Celebration
Chino American Legion Post 299 will offer a free meal for veterans and their families noon to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Sandwiches and soups will be served. Information: 628-2080 or facebook.com/ChinoAmericanLegion Post299.
Virtual bingo games Nov. 19
The City of Chino Hills Community Services Department will host another round of “virtual bingo” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 for ages 50+ and at 6 p.m. the same day for ages 18 and older.
The games are free and prizes will be awarded.
One bingo card is allowed per person and will be emailed to the participant.
Participants must have access to the Zoom application.
Instructions on how to access the games will be emailed. Multiple games will be played. Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early at chi nohills.org/recreation. Click on “registration,” then “register now,” then “enrichment.”
Information and assistance is available at 364-2700.
Thanksgiving table contest
The City of Chino Hills will hold a “Thanksgiving Tablescape” contest for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Hobby Lobby. The contest will be held Thursday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 29.
Residents may submit a photo of their Thanksgiving tablescape to chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Three winners will be selected.
Their names will be announced the week of Nov. 30. Information: 364-2700.
Parent support for special education
The Chino Valley school district is holding a virtual class for parents of students with special needs.
“Technology and Access” is from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 with special education coordinator Juliann Lopez and special education teacher Steven Saito.
Information in English and Spanish: brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201 ext. 5602. A zoom link will be given upon registration.
Girl scout online meeting
A Girl Scout recruitment meeting will be held online for Chino Hills residents at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
Registration for the meeting can be found at qrgo.page.link/gRCTH.
Information: Mayra Barajas, (626) 677-2324 or mbarajas@girlscoutsla.org.
Photo contest entries due Nov. 20
Chino Hills residents are invited to enter their best photos in the city’s fourth annual photo contest. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 20.
The categories are hometown pride, outdoors, and pets.
Hometown pride includes photos of landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, community, and family life.
Outdoor photos include open space, scenic views, wildlife, parks, hiking, and biking.
Pets include pictures of pets at a location in Chino Hills or at the dog park.
Information: 364-2826 or photocontest@chinohills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.